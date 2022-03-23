What is trending today?

The sports world seems to have taken over the streets of Twitter on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in anticipation of the World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria, scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

GhanaWeb brings you all the talks on the streets of Twitter that keeps the notification bars buzzing.



Nigeria



Nigeria is still in the trends as Ghanaians brace up for the scheduled playoff.



Some predictions have been made by football fans from both countries.



See tweets below:





For the first time in my life, I’ve felt a World Cup Qualifier playoffs as a Champions League knockout tie.



The tension in that Ghana ???????? vs Nigeria ???????? match is super???? pic.twitter.com/Ucks5yeMkb — Eugene (@eugenettdoku) March 23, 2022

Ghana Black Star hero Late Junior Agogo (RIP), destroyed Nigeria Super Eagles chance to win the 2008 #AFCON.



This is one of the most fiercest #GhanaVsNaija match. pic.twitter.com/rlzAXUnSZD — Team_Nigeria ???????? (@9jaPlayersNews) March 23, 2022

Asamoah Gyan



Ghanaian ace striker, Asamoah Gyan, has made some comments with regards to players that were selected for the World Cup playoff.



In making his submission on Twitter, he happened to have used an offensive word.



Football fans have literally cut off his head, as some others defended him for his comments.



See tweets below:





Asamoah Gyan After Making That Tweet???????? pic.twitter.com/mDDl0Og7fZ — Nhat Burniton???????????????? (@__nhat) March 22, 2022

Boys dey drag Asamoah Gyan because he wanted Ashemeru in the black stars Ei ????????



Check the link below — KELEWELE JOINT ???? (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) March 22, 2022

Asamoah Gyan now understands that we all have a right to express opinions erh?



Then he should understand that if he feels one player should be in the team,another persons view can be that some other player should not like I thought of his 2019 AFCON inclusion. — Vawulence General (@hansandoh) March 22, 2022

I agree with Asamoah Gyan, Ashimeru deserves the captains armband for the next 20 years, unfortunately he's not a family and friends player. Your time will come bro ❤????????⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Ih3afwvrpB — Daniel Boifio Junior (@DBJ_gh) March 22, 2022

The Black Stars held their first training session at the Baba Yara stadium ???? last night.



Getting ready for battle ????????????#ghana #GhanaVsNaija #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/BZHuk18cYB — Ben-oni Blay (@pkbhimselv22) March 23, 2022

The Super Eagles are getting ready for the game against the Black Stars ✨ but we no see dem sef????#BlackStars #GhanaVsNaija



Credit: @NGSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/GiDLkaeDnR — Ben-oni Blay (@pkbhimselv22) March 23, 2022

FEATURE: The Black Stars' shambolic showing at the AFCON: A blessing in disguise https://t.co/MwiEydfrdf pic.twitter.com/wru1w9XikV — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) March 23, 2022

Ghana’s football team, Black Stars, is geared up for their game against Nigeria which is to come off on Friday.Ghanaians have been expressing their thought on the preparedness of the team.

Ashimeru



Ghanaian professional footballer, Majeed Ashimeru, who plays as a midfielder for Belgian First Division A club, Anderlecht, is in the trends after not making it on the list of the squad to play in the scheduled World cup playoff.



Some people feel the list is incomplete without him, owing to his expertise.



Meanwhile, the GFA has extended wishes to him on a speedy recovery from an injury.



See tweets below:





Ghana Black Star hero Late Junior Agogo (RIP), destroyed Nigeria Super Eagles chance to win the 2008 #AFCON.



This is one of the most fiercest #GhanaVsNaija match. pic.twitter.com/rlzAXUnSZD — Team_Nigeria ???????? (@9jaPlayersNews) March 23, 2022

I've sent them a message, tomorrow I will call them and find out when did Majeed Ashimeru got injured.



We won't allow them to get away with this big lie! pic.twitter.com/cvgTatiYYu — Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) March 22, 2022

But the exclusion of Alfred Duncan and Majeed Ashimeru really needs an explanation. Probably it will enhance the trust in Otoo Addo’s work. Anytime he gets the opportunity, he needs to explain.#GTVSports pic.twitter.com/f3wGxqMRI7 — Abdul Rahman Medal Abubakar (@MedalRaman) March 22, 2022

Kumasi



The land of rich ancestral heritage is in the trends for being the host city for the scheduled World Cup playoffs between Ghana and Nigeria.



Indigenes have been pouring out love and showing extreme support to the Black Stars.



See tweets below:





The 2022 World Cup winners have arrived in Kumasi ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/sg4deOinkP — n.a (@thenanaaba) March 22, 2022

There’s so much love for Black Stars in Kumasi. Atmosphere after first training session????????❤️ ???????? pic.twitter.com/xJBcLMx4EP — Samuello???????????? (@SamuelloGh) March 22, 2022