0
Menu
News

What is trending today?

Twitter Twitter What is trending today?

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The sports world seems to have taken over the streets of Twitter on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in anticipation of the World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria, scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

GhanaWeb brings you all the talks on the streets of Twitter that keeps the notification bars buzzing.

Nigeria

Nigeria is still in the trends as Ghanaians brace up for the scheduled playoff.

Some predictions have been made by football fans from both countries.

See tweets below:





Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian ace striker, Asamoah Gyan, has made some comments with regards to players that were selected for the World Cup playoff.

In making his submission on Twitter, he happened to have used an offensive word.

Football fans have literally cut off his head, as some others defended him for his comments.

See tweets below:







Black Stars

Ghana’s football team, Black Stars, is geared up for their game against Nigeria which is to come off on Friday.

Ghanaians have been expressing their thought on the preparedness of the team.

See tweets below:





Ashimeru

Ghanaian professional footballer, Majeed Ashimeru, who plays as a midfielder for Belgian First Division A club, Anderlecht, is in the trends after not making it on the list of the squad to play in the scheduled World cup playoff.

Some people feel the list is incomplete without him, owing to his expertise.

Meanwhile, the GFA has extended wishes to him on a speedy recovery from an injury.

See tweets below:





Kumasi

The land of rich ancestral heritage is in the trends for being the host city for the scheduled World Cup playoffs between Ghana and Nigeria.

Indigenes have been pouring out love and showing extreme support to the Black Stars.

See tweets below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP