What is trending today?

Ghana braces up for the long-awaited World Cup playoff against Nigeria and football fans are in anticipation of a clean, free, and fair game.

There are lots of expectations out there with some taking their chances at staking bets on the big game.



GhanaWeb brings you all the trends in the sports world on this Friday, March 25, 2022, in what is expected to be a sports-filled day on the streets of Twitter.



Italy becomes the latest country to miss their chance at competing in the World Cup 2022 after their playoff with North Macedonia.



This happens to be the second time in a row the team has been kicked out during a World Cup playoff.



Netizens have been reacting.



NORTH MACEDONIA KNOCKS ITALY OUT OF THE WORLD CUP PLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/Ax2tDshOWA — MB ???? (@MadridBaIIers) March 25, 2022

European WC qualifiers are BRUTAL, Italy didn't lose a single game in qualification and still didn't make it. Portugal barely scrapped through



Meanwhile, lose 5 games in the South American Qualifiers and you're still qualifying for the World Cup ✍???? Never compare them — S⁷????️ (@Schule7i) March 25, 2022

North Macedonia beat European Champions Italy and now Portugal will have to beat this super team to go to the World Cup



Cristiano Ronaldo has never had it easy. pic.twitter.com/Z7y4Qen0of — El Niño???????? (@suppandiiii) March 25, 2022

I’m eating heavily tomorrow before the #GhanaVsNaija match. I’ve advised myself from the last time ???? — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) March 24, 2022

Their attackers when they meet Ghana:#GhanaVsNaija pic.twitter.com/hXAQOVVLe9 — Dawn Of Africa???????????? (@dawn_of_africa) March 25, 2022

The much-anticipated World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria comes off Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.Both Ghanaians and Nigerians have been talking about their expectations of the match.

Ghanaians alighting from their plane at MMIA in Nigeria cause they gave Nigeria short ramp in Kumasi.#GhanaVsNaija pic.twitter.com/aFKq66r9a8 — Ọlátúndé Àyìndé Ọlálẹ́yẹ (@NaheemOlatunde) March 25, 2022

Today is Friday! And Nigerians think they’ll score Ghana. Lailai #GhanaVsNaija ???????? — kofi_denzel14 #kd14???????????????? (@StvrDenzel) March 25, 2022

Look at that. Chaaaaaaaaaarge. Look at the players. They know we mean business. Kumasi never disappoints#GhanaVsNaija #BlackStars #JollofDerby pic.twitter.com/TnevwJmyPN — Otuo Acheampong (@Alonso6madrid) March 24, 2022

The Ghana Black Stars team is in the trends after its coach, Otto Addo, said his players are poised to win the match, adding that they have a plan to win this game against Nigeria.Netizens have been reacting to the preparedness of the team ahead of the playoff.

We are Ghana and we are going to beat Nigeria by 2 goals Margin #BlackStars #GhanaVsNaija pic.twitter.com/SWuKECrsAH — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@okt_ranking30) March 25, 2022

"I want to have the experience of a World Cup and Euro, the emotion of the short competition. Is Portugal the team I want to do it with? On one side yes, as it is my heart. But it is very difficult to do it with the country you were born in." pic.twitter.com/gujzMCLTpi — Iconic Mourinho???????? (@Iconic_Mourinho) March 25, 2022

The nation is fully behind you, to make it to the World Cup after all the set backs is a game changer achievement for the nation , yourselves & your families .



Step on that pitch as wonded lions & go make history once again.



Go Ghana Black Stars Go for Gold ???????? @ghanafaofficial ???????? pic.twitter.com/AiNGMioJQu — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) March 25, 2022

World Cup playoffs are currently ongoing in some countries even as Italy becomes the latest country to be kicked out.Tweeps have been reacting to the various games going on in other countries.

Uruguay have officially qualified for the 2022 World Cup after victory 1-0 against Peru!



Congratulations Ronald Araujo! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/aoqW2HltNR — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) March 25, 2022

#BlackStars we’re charged up????????more fireworks...Kumasi no go be eazi???? The issue is simple #GhanaVsNaija ???????????????? Partey Morale ????????????????We Dey your back plus prayers saf .. we go show Naija pepper today @ 7:30pm???? pic.twitter.com/G9UY6sRtaz — Adenta_Nana_Akuffo_Addo (@AddoAdenta) March 25, 2022

Dede Ayew is in Kumasi to give his colleagues massive support #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/mfollNDu24 — MPK (@PapaKwesiMensa1) March 24, 2022

Host city of the World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria, Kumasi, is still in the trends as football fans brace up for the much-anticipated game between the two countries.Netizens have been sharing varying views on the games and what they think of the host city.