What is trending today?

Ghanaians may be looking at living a ‘normal life’ again after earlier imposed COVID-19 restrictions were eased by the President.

We get to see how and why the restrictions were eased, among other trending stories on Twitter.



GhanaWeb brings you all the trends that got tweeps tweeting.



Fellow Ghanaians



Fellow Ghanaians is in the trends after the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, addressed the nation on the evening of Sunday, March 27, 2022.



The president, in his address, eased the earlier imposed COVID-19 restrictions which made life and movements difficult.



See how netizens are reacting to the news of the ease in the restrictions:





After watching fellow Ghanaians,if we see u wearing nose mask from tomorrow onwards it means u are ugly ????????????????????. pic.twitter.com/H8iDlFCOWx — ANDY WAYNE_????????????❤️ (@andy_awuah_) March 27, 2022

Fellow Ghanaians,



- Mandatory wearing of masks lifted. - Mandatory Covid-19 tests at airport lifted for fully vaccinated passengers.



- Land and sea borders opened



- All outdoor and indoor events free to operate at full capacity.



- All effective Monday, 28th March. pic.twitter.com/hGgnKcgPw0 — Charles Ayitey (@CharlesAyitey_) March 27, 2022

Fellow Ghanaians wearing of face mask is no longer necessary. Now we can breathe well. pic.twitter.com/PRfwGY59y2 — Sweet Israel (@SweetIsrael_) March 27, 2022

Will Smith is trending after smacking Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife having alopecia at last night’s Oscars.Tweeps have been reacting to the ‘slap’ Will gave Chris.

The faces after Chris Rock was hit by Will Smith at the Oscars I’m weak???????? I can’t hold these tears back omg ???? pic.twitter.com/HzPcBpP7FK — NewGenre (@tramainewillia1) March 28, 2022

Will smith laughing at a harmless joke vs when he realises everyone’s laughing at his wife pic.twitter.com/KaU9Z3UDiz — George (@LongEaredFox) March 28, 2022

The security guards when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/CTfxqwsYKl — B (@BurnerP28817150) March 28, 2022

Will smith : I did that for you baby ???? Jada : “I’m not impressed, Tupac would have shot him” #AcademyAwards #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/eeEzrNvO0L — Menezy (@socialcrib) March 28, 2022

When Kevin Hart backstage rehearsing his Jada jokes and later saw Will Smith walking up the stage to slap Chris???? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8ECKdUXSTG — THE. MASTERMIND03♔ (@LINEKELA_ON_I) March 28, 2022

Kevin Hart and the rock seeing Chris rock being slapped for Jada jokes they had in mind. pic.twitter.com/SxUjjqdBiH — your_emoji guy (@your_emoji_guy) March 28, 2022

i’m lupita during that entire will and chris situation pic.twitter.com/G3z92vxPlI — kae :) (@WIZKAELIFA) March 28, 2022

lupita just like me pic.twitter.com/dfaG3pgS9v — zach (@civiIswar) March 28, 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith definitely made it to the trends after her husband slapped Chris Rock for making Jokes about her.Some tweeps feel she is undeserving of the love and protection Will Smith keeps giving her after she cheated and dragged his name through the mud. Some, however, think she is lucky to have had a man like Will.Lupita Nyongo’s priceless reaction to the slap Will Smith gave Chris Rock during the Oscars definitely got people talking.

Some performances at the 3Music Awards which came off on Saturday, March 26, 2022, got tweeps tweeting. One of such performances was Black Sheriff’s entrance which netizens have not ceased to talk about, among other performances and awards that were won by various artistes



See tweets below:





Good stuff Arafat. Love this #3MusicAwards22 https://t.co/ia9MF3ASSR — Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu (@sadiqabdulaiabu) March 28, 2022