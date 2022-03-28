What is trending today?

0
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians may be looking at living a ‘normal life’ again after earlier imposed COVID-19 restrictions were eased by the President.

We get to see how and why the restrictions were eased, among other trending stories on Twitter.

GhanaWeb brings you all the trends that got tweeps tweeting.

Fellow Ghanaians

Fellow Ghanaians is in the trends after the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, addressed the nation on the evening of Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The president, in his address, eased the earlier imposed COVID-19 restrictions which made life and movements difficult.

See how netizens are reacting to the news of the ease in the restrictions:







Will Smith

Will Smith is trending after smacking Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife having alopecia at last night’s Oscars.

Tweeps have been reacting to the ‘slap’ Will gave Chris.

See tweets below:









Jada

Jada Pinkett Smith definitely made it to the trends after her husband slapped Chris Rock for making Jokes about her.

Some tweeps feel she is undeserving of the love and protection Will Smith keeps giving her after she cheated and dragged his name through the mud. Some, however, think she is lucky to have had a man like Will.

See how tweeps got talking:







Lupita

Lupita Nyongo’s priceless reaction to the slap Will Smith gave Chris Rock during the Oscars definitely got people talking.

See tweets below:





#3MusicAwards22

Some performances at the 3Music Awards which came off on Saturday, March 26, 2022, got tweeps tweeting. One of such performances was Black Sheriff’s entrance which netizens have not ceased to talk about, among other performances and awards that were won by various artistes

See tweets below:





