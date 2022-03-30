What is trending today?

Ghana is the name that is currently on the lips of every Ghanaian as the Black Stars team made the nation proud during their World Cup Qualifier game against arch-rivals, Nigeria.

GhanaWeb brings you all the gists around the win, among other issues, and why they are trending.



NGAGHA



NGAGHA is currently topping the trends as Ghana and Nigeria seem to have settled the #JollofDerby argument.



Ghanaians have been trolling the Nigerian football team, Super Eagles, after Tuesday's game that saw Ghana qualify to the World Cup scheduled to be held in Qatar later this year.



What a crop of talented players we’ve got. We’ve got Thomas Partey,Kyereh Odoi,Amartey and the rock Djiku.The love is coming back #BlackStars #JollofDerby #NGAGHA pic.twitter.com/3nGW15JbUY — Waakye 2 billion???????????????? (@ivmdecember) March 29, 2022

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh is a top man. Man has got his name written in the books of Ghanaians. Big ups #NGAGHA pic.twitter.com/V3DSMGJYJf — #WoPre aa wob3ti (@madibaoctopus3) March 29, 2022

Nigerians should not forget that #BlackStars qualified for the World Cup in their own backyard. Lower your voice when talking to us ????



We made E-history in Abuja



#NGAGHA pic.twitter.com/hCMgBW8FdB — Anderson (@zanziba_) March 29, 2022

They said Ghana Must Go so we are going the World Cup. Congrats #BlackStars ???????? pic.twitter.com/IkzHU9lyH4 — Joojo Wallacot (@SelormTali) March 29, 2022

The breathtaking performance by the Ghanaian football team in Abuja got people talking.The team demonstrated great team spirit, resilience and defended themselves in a way that played into the hearts of Ghanaians, during their game against Nigeria.Tweeps have been commending them for chalking such a success and making the country as a whole proud.