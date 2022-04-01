What is trending today?

It's the start of a new month and an end to a rollercoaster working week.

Tweeps have been talking about a variety of trends and GhanaWeb brings you all of the top ones as well as all the gists behind them.



Happy New Month



Tweeps welcome April on a good note as they declare good things into the new month and extend goodwill messages to others.



See tweets below:





Pains will end ????????



Tears will stop ????????



Blessings are coming ????????????



We serve the living God ????????



Happy new month lovers ???? ???? — Bidie_Wura_Ba???? (@DarlingBoygh57) April 1, 2022

May all that you do in this new month be productive and successful. Happy New Month. — MrBanks???????????? (@Mrbankstips) April 1, 2022

Happy new month lovelies. It shall be well with us all and we shall prosper in all we do. May this new month brings new opportunities, may goals be achieved, may we have sound health all round and positive mindset and may we find happiness in all we do. Amen — Jay Lech (@JayLech8) April 1, 2022

KwakuTheTraveller



Black Sherif’s new single, ‘Kwaku the traveller,’ is currently among the trends.



The song which is resonating very well with many of his fans, who describe themselves as ‘street people,’ is getting Twitter buzzing.



Tweeps have been sharing lines and bits of the song they relate with.



See tweets below:





Are we still singing the Songs Of New Artiste (SONA).



Or we rather dancing to SONA's tunes?



For me I dey do #KwakuTheTraveller cos the deadly voyage by the driver from the past, present and to 2025 will make it to Grammy if not audition for a new Fast & Furious.#JoySMS — ????????Proverbial Tweeter (@GKofiAmoah) April 1, 2022

April 1 is known across the globe as April Fools’ Day.



The day, which is usually filled with jokes and pranks, may look different on April 1, 2022, as tweeps ask to be spared all the pranks as no one is currently in the mood for one.



See tweets below:





Please. No April Fool’s jokes. We are exhausted and our problems are many. — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) March 31, 2022

And tomorrow April fool but ain’t shit funny so don’t come fucking with me playing — kaylaBae???????? (@trulykaykay) March 31, 2022

A Gentle Reminder : Liquorose is a proud owner of a white Lexus and a White Benz ????????????????.#HappyBirthdayLiquorose WORLD LIQUOROSE DAY



MUFASA IS 27#Liquorose pic.twitter.com/znH4m7kBdE — Motun -mama sunshine ☀️☀️☀️ (@Joyallover) April 1, 2022

This is actually the best paranran(Saxophonist) ever!!!!????????. I hated them until today! Liquorose will make me love my enemies las las#HappyBirthdayLiquorose



WORLD LIQUOROSE DAY



MUFASA IS 27



QUEEN OF LIQUOLIONS



LIQLEVEL 27 IS HERE#Liquolions — ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????? (@melanin_goddez) April 1, 2022

What a grand ushering into the phase 27



Liquorose is loved



Pass it on???? — baby girl!???? (@trinidadfinist) April 1, 2022

Liquorose of Big Brother Naija fame is in the trends after she celebrated her birthday on March 31, 2022.The dancer and influencer, who won the hearts of many, has had people pouring out love and heartfelt messages to celebrate the day with her.Wishes keep pouring in a day after her birthday.

The fast-rising Ghanaian act is in the trends after his song, ‘Kwaku the traveller’ won the hearts of many.



Tweeps have been singing his praise since the song was released



See tweets below:





Look at how Nigerians are very welcoming of black sherif even when most of his songs are sung in Twi and English.



Music is indeed universal and honestly, Nigerian music industry can bring you to the limelight faster than any other. — Habib (@TheHabibLateef) April 1, 2022