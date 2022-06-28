What is trending today?

Ghanaians have braced up to hit the streets of Accra to protest the current economic hardship from 8am to 4pm.

The much-touted demonstration is making headlines as Ghanaians seem to have had enough of the economic crisis.



Ghanaians have raised several concerns about the incessant hike in fuel prices and doubled the cost of living among others.



GhanaWeb brings you the most popular social media stories as well as all the protest-related trends.



Thief president



Thief president is in the trends after some Ghanaians unleashed their anger on Ghana’s president.



According to them, the president has misplaced priorities after he chose to build a cathedral instead of taking into consideration the current hardships Ghanaians are facing.



Some have said all the president has done is worsen the woes of Ghanaians.



See reactions below:





#ThiefPresident I just saw this and I don't know why but I am sad....... Herh Ghana it shall be well,I hear say boys dey sh3da dress move around on weekend to find party or wedding just to get food to eat cuz the country hard but yet our leaders want to build a cathedral. pic.twitter.com/8kMJpQwpPD — Billwavy_ (@GodfredChapelle) June 28, 2022

I pray they use all the stolen monies to fight for their health and die afterwards leaving nothing behind for their descendants like the poor man who died leaving nothing behind....????????#ThiefPresident — HAPi???? (@Hapi_Friday) June 27, 2022

Gabby "Sounding Board" Otchere-Darko is at it again, signaling the next options for the failed Akufo-Addo regime. — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) June 27, 2022

This govt and their prime minister Gabby is a disgrace and a mistake cus never have I seen a govt that does not think about the well-being of Ghanaians than this one. They burdened us with tax and now we ve no other option but to join the IMF and accept their crucifixion #JoySMS — aqcosua* (@aqcosua) June 28, 2022

Legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko , is currently in the trends after making some comments on the controversial E-Levy.According to him, the initiative is not living up to expectations after garnering just 10% of the expected revenue, adding that the country may have to resort to an IMF programme.Some Ghanaians have descended on him and asked if he has been sent to prepare Ghanaians to welcome an IMF programme after implementing the E-Levy.

Gabby waiting for E-levy revenue to hit 90% of its target pic.twitter.com/Qk7LOjbhYc — C i t i z e n S p e c t a t o r ® ???? (@x_trailblazer) June 27, 2022

So does it mean we are going to cancel e-levy? — Ameyaw Debrah (@AmeyawDebrah) June 27, 2022

Don’t joke with Ghanaians when they oppose to something cus the voice of the majority is powerful than that of the little that uses their stomachs to think so no wonder that aduro tatahwe E-levy couldn’t cure mampele. Fellow Ghanaians good morning, how is the family????#JoySMS https://t.co/VzUEQeP3F5 pic.twitter.com/yGtOJeK8Ji — aqcosua* (@aqcosua) June 28, 2022

Government’s subsequent use of judicial shenanigans in an attempt to defend the illegal imposition of this E-levy remains yet another clear demonstration of how desperate and callous they are. #AriseGhanaDemo #AriseGhana #SaveGhanaNow — Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) June 28, 2022

Ghanaians are still trying to wrap their heads around the new tax, E-Levy.Some have questioned whether the tax will be eliminated should the government consider Gabby Otchere-Darko's suggestion. Others have argued that the government should not even consider running the E-Levy and an IMF program concurrently.

Nigerian songstress, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, is in the trends after winning an award at the recent BET awards.



Tems has been touted as a strong person for winning the award despite her current situation.



The music sensation announced to her fans that she was taking a break due to a vocal illness she is facing.



Tems is currently suffering from reflux laryngitis, which is an irritation in the back of the throat due to acid or other chemicals that come up from your stomach.



See tweets below





Tems is the first African Artiste to win two BET Awards in one night (Best International Act and Best Collaboration). pic.twitter.com/R5fhqWcsPW — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) June 27, 2022

Big Tems ???????? Queen deserves all her accolades ???? like and retweet if you agree #bigtems #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/IIImdjDObm — Primzy (@primzy_01) June 27, 2022

The fact that Tems quit her job in 2018, learned how to produce songs on YouTube and in 2022 became the first ever African artist to debut #1 on the BB100 is amazing. She is an example of what happens when Grace meets preparation.#BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/9IiAJwh14T — Luna M.N (@MphoMoalamedi) June 27, 2022

Class 6 is in the trends after a tweep noted to have had her first heartbreak in class 6 during a conversation in a Twitter space; Dis No Be Podcast.



See reactions below





class 6 all i knew was fooling around the entire day and singing “now the day is over” after school… ???????????? — KB???? (@Benedytte) June 27, 2022

Imagine your wife finding out you were cheating on her with a class 6 chic #dnbp pic.twitter.com/JandBbglkG — Late Night Snack (@1BigDarl) June 27, 2022