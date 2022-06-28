What is trending today?

0
Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians have braced up to hit the streets of Accra to protest the current economic hardship from 8am to 4pm.

The much-touted demonstration is making headlines as Ghanaians seem to have had enough of the economic crisis.

Ghanaians have raised several concerns about the incessant hike in fuel prices and doubled the cost of living among others.

GhanaWeb brings you the most popular social media stories as well as all the protest-related trends.

Thief president

Thief president is in the trends after some Ghanaians unleashed their anger on Ghana’s president.

According to them, the president has misplaced priorities after he chose to build a cathedral instead of taking into consideration the current hardships Ghanaians are facing.

Some have said all the president has done is worsen the woes of Ghanaians.

See reactions below:





Gabby

Legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, is currently in the trends after making some comments on the controversial E-Levy.

According to him, the initiative is not living up to expectations after garnering just 10% of the expected revenue, adding that the country may have to resort to an IMF programme.

Some Ghanaians have descended on him and asked if he has been sent to prepare Ghanaians to welcome an IMF programme after implementing the E-Levy.

See reactions from some Ghanaians below:





E-levy

Ghanaians are still trying to wrap their heads around the new tax, E-Levy.

Some have questioned whether the tax will be eliminated should the government consider Gabby Otchere-Darko's suggestion. Others have argued that the government should not even consider running the E-Levy and an IMF program concurrently.

See tweets below:







Tems

Nigerian songstress, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, is in the trends after winning an award at the recent BET awards.

Tems has been touted as a strong person for winning the award despite her current situation.

The music sensation announced to her fans that she was taking a break due to a vocal illness she is facing.

Tems is currently suffering from reflux laryngitis, which is an irritation in the back of the throat due to acid or other chemicals that come up from your stomach.

See tweets below







Class 6

Class 6 is in the trends after a tweep noted to have had her first heartbreak in class 6 during a conversation in a Twitter space; Dis No Be Podcast.

See reactions below





