What is trending today?

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following a chaotic first day, the Arise Ghana protest has taken over social media.

GhanaWeb brings you the most important developments from the protest as well as the top trends, along with explanations of how and why they caused Twitter users to tweet.

AriseGhanaDemo

Day 1 of the Arise Ghana demonstration turned bloody as the police released tear gas and protestors pelted stones in return.

Ghanaians have been reacting to the actions of the police and protesters at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

See tweets below







The police

The Ghana police are in the trends after they were reported to have breached their agreement with the leaders of the protest, releasing tear gas and firing rubber bullets at the protesters.

See tweets below





Dampare

Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, is currently in the trends after his men had a standoff with protesters of the Arise Ghana Demo.

Some people have attributed the reaction of the police to recent happenings – Islamic SHS, Nkoranza shooting, and others - to the leadership of the IGP.

According to some, the current IGP is the pawn of the current government.

See tweets below







Raphinha

Professional footballer, Raphael Dias Belloli, known as Raphinha, is in the trends after Chelsea FC and Leeds United have come close to agreeing on a fee for the player.

Reports have it that Barcelona, Arsenal, and Tottenham have been monitoring the player in a bid to move him to their teams, but Chelsea’s swift move comes as a surprise to many.

See tweets below







Ghanaians

“Ghanaians” is in the trends after angry protesters pelted stones at the police.

Some have described the action of the protesters as ext

reme anger; some have also said Ghanaians have had enough from the economic crisis, which is suffocating them.

See tweets below







DEA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
