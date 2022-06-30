What is trending today?

Some happenings have taken over the streets of Twitter. From the chaotic Arise Ghana demo, the release of the much anticipated ‘Gidigidi’, to Ansu Fati returning for the Barcelona pre-season, among others.

GhanaWeb serves you the juice behind these trends and the people behind them.



Gidigidi



Gidigidi is among the top trends after tweeps could not cease talking about the new release from Small God, featuring Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif and Tory lanez.



Fans of Blacko have been tweeting which lines and words resonate with them most and praising the energy the musician invested in the song.



See tweets below





#blacko will disturb the world keep with bangers????.. #Gidigidi Out on all platforms @blacksherif_ keep going bro , don’t stop❤️???? — Tee Law Cobby Shatta (@LawShatta) June 30, 2022

KWAKU KILLA BLACKO’s SECOND VERSE????????????????????????????????????#Gidigidi — Blacko Tribe Update (@BlackoTribeNews) June 30, 2022

#Blacko , Chale see where blacko Dey get ein lyrics from ? Ah the Nigga be fucken COLD herh , go listen to Small God ft Blacksherif Gidigidi — KEL_VIN BLACKO (@Kelvin_Vibe) June 30, 2022

Black Sherif f keeps blowing the minds of his fans and music lovers with energy-induced tracks.He is currently in the trends after his lyric game in the much anticipated "Gidigidi".

Nigga too good and f**k hard. Man was born for this shit #Blacko pic.twitter.com/gnlOquZxxi — D.A (@Tafo_Borga) June 30, 2022

Your *Nigga is a sexual predator. You deserve some 30yrs of your own too. Talking about Free R. Kelly https://t.co/wEotZSGk3L — Chukwudéra???? (@martinsanumene) June 30, 2022

To say free R.Kelly even as a joke is very stupid. This man was raping women and molesting kids. Idgaf how good you think his music is, don’t be a weirdo. — ????????????????????????????_????????_????????????????_????????????! ♡???? (@Thenameistee1) June 30, 2022

R Kelly’s victims were as young as 14 and they were all people of COLOR he preyed on little Black girls the most and you’re on here saying his sentence was “racially motivated” I hate it here https://t.co/O6a4GMFECn — I Believe You ????✨???? (@FaveAbuser) June 30, 2022

After a long season of trials, American musician, R Kelly has finally been sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment. His sentence comes on the back of running a scheme to sexually abuse numerous young girls and women.Netizens have been reacting to his sentence.

R Kelly impregnated Aaliyah when she was 15. He became her mentor when she was 12. her debut album produced by Kelly was called "Age Ain't Nothing but a Number". All the signs were there, everyone knew, and it took 30 years. pic.twitter.com/sYZEbtZxrQ — Rusty Cage (@RSTYCG) June 30, 2022

Dear God, a fit pedri-fati for an entire season is all I ask???????? pic.twitter.com/wAfuOGPCLi — Chris Akasere (@Akasere1) June 30, 2022

Anssumane "Ansu" Fati Vieira, who plays as a forward for La Liga club Barcelona and the Spanish national team, is also in the trends, after posting a shirtless picture ahead of Barcelona pre-season.The picture showed the football player has gained muscle mass and is indeed ready for the season.Football fans have hailed him, adding that he looks fit enough to shine in the upcoming football season.

Video: Ansu Fati plays football with his friends ahead of pre-season. https://t.co/vKnY8Hry37 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) June 29, 2022

Anyone in government who goes to sleep after yesterday’s demonstration will soon be shocked at how the anger in the country is developing. #AriseGhanaDemo pic.twitter.com/582JrdfptZ — #AriseGhanaDemo (@KofiAdoli) June 30, 2022

The eventful yet chaotic Arise Ghana Demo finally concluded with protesters marching from the El-Wak sports stadium to present a petition to parliament.Netizens have been reacting to everything that happened, from the announcement of the demo, to chaotic happenings, and the final walk to parliament.