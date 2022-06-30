What is trending today?

0
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some happenings have taken over the streets of Twitter. From the chaotic Arise Ghana demo, the release of the much anticipated ‘Gidigidi’, to Ansu Fati returning for the Barcelona pre-season, among others.

GhanaWeb serves you the juice behind these trends and the people behind them.

Gidigidi

Gidigidi is among the top trends after tweeps could not cease talking about the new release from Small God, featuring Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif and Tory lanez.

Fans of Blacko have been tweeting which lines and words resonate with them most and praising the energy the musician invested in the song.

See tweets below







Blacko

Black Sheriff keeps blowing the minds of his fans and music lovers with energy-induced tracks.

He is currently in the trends after his lyric game in the much anticipated "Gidigidi".

See reactions below:





R Kelly

After a long season of trials, American musician, R Kelly has finally been sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment. His sentence comes on the back of running a scheme to sexually abuse numerous young girls and women.

Netizens have been reacting to his sentence.

See tweets below:







Fati

Anssumane "Ansu" Fati Vieira, who plays as a forward for La Liga club Barcelona and the Spanish national team, is also in the trends, after posting a shirtless picture ahead of Barcelona pre-season.

The picture showed the football player has gained muscle mass and is indeed ready for the season.

Football fans have hailed him, adding that he looks fit enough to shine in the upcoming football season.

See reactions below:





AriseGhanaDemo

The eventful yet chaotic Arise Ghana Demo finally concluded with protesters marching from the El-Wak sports stadium to present a petition to parliament.

Netizens have been reacting to everything that happened, from the announcement of the demo, to chaotic happenings, and the final walk to parliament.

See tweets below:





