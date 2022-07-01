What is trending today?

1
Fri, 1 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The start of a new month and the end of an eventful working week.

GhanaWeb ends this working week by bringing you the topics that got netizens glued to their phones and tweeting.

HappyNewMonth

A new month has started, and netizens are extending their well wishes and speaking goodwill into the month.

Take a look at some of the messages and reactions below:





Dear July

Unexpected situations tend to surface as the days of the month rolls. Tweeps have, however, laid out their earnest expectations for the new month.

Money, good health, and opportunities are some of the things tweeps seem to be asking for in July.

See tweets below:





Essien

Ghanaian veteran footballer, Michael Essien, is in the trends after tweeps were given a chance to choose among 3 Chelsea players in their prime time.

Michael Essien, N’golo Kante, and Claude Makelele, who seem to have done outstandingly well for and with the team, earned praises as well as criticism from netizens, but a chunk of football fans chose Essien as their man of the team all day any day.

See tweets below:





Raphinha

There are reports that Barcelona, after a financial boost has made an official proposal to move Leeds United football player, Raphinha to their team, despite rumours of Chelsea being close to securing the player’s transfer.

See how tweeps are reacting to the reports below:





Blacko

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif’s undoubted energy has kept him in the spotlight after his verse on Small God’s Gidigidi, featuring Tory Lanez.

Tweeps have been talking about his consistent energy and word play.

See tweets below:







DEA/BOG
