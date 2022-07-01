What is trending today?

HappyNewMonth



A new month has started, and netizens are extending their well wishes and speaking goodwill into the month.



Take a look at some of the messages and reactions below:





Welcome to the 2nd half of the year!



The Lord will cause His face to shine upon you, you will no longer be in obscurity. Your progress will come fast this new month and you will go far!



Gods favor and mercy will be evident in your life!



Happy New Month #July — Bolaji Idowu (@pastorbolaji) July 1, 2022

I wish you a month of Happiness, Success, Peace, Prosperity, Good Health, and Wealth. May this new month bring you more joy, gladness, laughter and fun than ever before, Happy new month! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GZrqzinGYA — TOYIN ABRAHAM AJEYEMI (@toyin_abraham1) July 1, 2022

Strangers can become bestfriends just as easily as bestfriends can become strangers.



Happy new month pic.twitter.com/aAcYgf9Yuo — MÀXÍMÌŁŁÍÀŃØ (@VulfgangNwaruh) July 1, 2022

Dear July, thank you for the Unlimited breakthrough. ????????



The rest of the year shall be the best part of the year.



Happy new month ???? — Dorathy Bachor ???? (@Thedorathybach) July 1, 2022

Unexpected situations tend to surface as the days of the month rolls. Tweeps have, however, laid out their earnest expectations for the new month.Money, good health, and opportunities are some of the things tweeps seem to be asking for in July.

Dear July, please be good to everyone's mental health !????✌???? pic.twitter.com/1ktpugmnpB — Gertz (@Gertz_Gee) July 1, 2022

Dear July.



Be a start.



Happy new month. pic.twitter.com/YiYDntVQxw — SEFINAT (@Real_Edogirl) July 1, 2022

This is really tough, Essien https://t.co/eTdafwlGZ2 — Ray (@raymondosaro) June 30, 2022

Ghanaian veteran footballer, Michael Essien , is in the trends after tweeps were given a chance to choose among 3 Chelsea players in their prime time. Michael Essien , N’golo Kante, and Claude Makelele, who seem to have done outstandingly well for and with the team, earned praises as well as criticism from netizens, but a chunk of football fans chose Essien as their man of the team all day any day.

Essien without the injuries was better than both of them ????????‍♂️ n score more goals https://t.co/NznYcVnaR8 — Edward Whitfield (@theyluvdaboy_) June 30, 2022

A message to raphinha :



If you later sign for @ChelseaFC please save us the bullshit of saying chelsea has been your childhood dream, don’t even say anything on your first interview, we dont wanna hear it, just sign and do your job



Thank you #Raphinha dembele pulisic deco https://t.co/QPVCtldkBw — ????????Consumption to Production✊???? (@oba_di) June 30, 2022

There are reports that Barcelona, after a financial boost has made an official proposal to move Leeds United football player, Raphinha to their team, despite rumours of Chelsea being close to securing the player’s transfer.

The race to sign Raphinha… pic.twitter.com/7QVTYXgyno — Bhavs (@bhavss14) June 30, 2022

Damnnn! Damnnn!!! Tory Lanez tf yoooo herrrr…. Tory Lanez is the only art I think can go boot to boot with Blacksherif in a feature ????????????. That be hard???????????????? #ToryLanez #Gidigidi #Blacko #smallgod — Trends O’clock (@TrendsOclock) June 30, 2022

Whoever made Blacko switch from Highlife artist to HipHop artist is a god cos he knows more than best #blacko — Mr. Morale & the Big steppers???? (@KwabenaNino2) June 30, 2022