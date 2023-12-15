What is your position on LGBTQ+? – Hannah Bissiw to Bawumia

Dr Hannah Louisa Bissiw, National Women's Organizer of the National Democratic Congress

Dr Hannah Louisa Bissiw, the National Women's Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to disclose his stance on Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) activities.

Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on December 14, 2023, she emphasized the importance of transparency on this issue, citing former President John Dramani Mahama's position on the matter.



Bissiw urged Bawumia to follow in the footsteps of Mahama, asserting that Ghanaians deserve to know the stance of their political leaders on sensitive matters such as LGBTQI+.



She maintained that the country does not need a leader who would distort the upbringing of its youth.



“President Mahama has said point-blank that he doesn't support LGBTQI+ activities, and I want to ask Dr Bawumia, what is his stance on homosexuality…because we want someone who would be president and ensure a better upbringing of our children, we don't want someone who will twist the identity of our children,” she said.



She continued “If men and men are having affairs, and if women are also doing the same, how are we going to give birth?”



The National Women’s organizer added, "Former President Mahama has promised us a 24-hour economy that would alleviate the country from hardship, ensuring that everyone enjoys the benefits, and by the end of December next year John Mahama would be president-elect.”

Meanwhile, Parliament is considering the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.



The bill seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities and impose stringent penalties for offenders.



Critics of the bill argue that it infringes upon the fundamental human rights of individuals and promotes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.



They contend that a more inclusive and tolerant approach is necessary to foster diversity and respect for all members of society.







