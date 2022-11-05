0
What kind of marking scheme did Akufo-Addo used in marking his appointees? - Opanyin Agyekum asks

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly called 'Opanyin Agyekum' has asked President Akufo-Addo how he arrived at the conclusion that his Ministers have been excellent and outstanding.

"Which marking scheme did you use?" he questioned.

Opanyin Agyekum contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' programme, said: "The President in a way can be held responsible. Had he listened to the calls for reshuffle, the confidence Ghanaians have for his government would still be there, but he said his ministers were excellent. In the University, Excellent is 80 percent and above so it means his ministers scored 80 and above: what kind of marking scheme did he (President Akufo-Addo) use? If he had listened, the story would have been different".

Meanwhile, some political pundits have criticized the President for not taking responsibility for the hardship imposed on Ghanaians in his recent address to the nation.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency analyzing the President's address said; “Taking office and saying that I believe in big government, appointing the highest number of ministers in the history of this country, the fiscal recklessness, going on a borrowing spree where some of his appointees stood to benefit, conflict of interest in that borrowing where the World Bank now tells us that end of this year debt to GDP will be 104 percent. The President should have apologized to the people of Ghana for what we have been put through”.

