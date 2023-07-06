‘What kind of nonsense is that?’ – Maurice Ampaw reacts to Dormaahene's nolle prosequi appeal

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has criticized Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II for his recent call on the government to file a nolle prosequi in the ongoing criminal trial of James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

According to Maurice Ampaw, the chief's appeal is a mere political posture, asserting that it undermined the authority of the Attorney-General's office.



Speaking in an interview with Wontumi TV, on July 5, 2023, he argued that irrespective of one's status in society, anyone who violates the law must face its full consequences.



He emphasized that Dormaahene's appeal exhibited a lack of respect for the Attorney-General's office, as he should have made a formal request rather than publicly demanding the discontinuation of Quayson's case.



“He (Dormaahene) was speaking like a politician…and has disrespected the Attorney-General as well because the Attorney-General’s office is an official office, so if he has a concern, he could have written an official letter.



"I was expecting Nana to write a petition in his capacity as a chief or in his capacity as an ordinary Ghanaian or a concerned citizen who is not a spectator.



“You are ordering the Attorney-General that he should go and tell the judge that he should stop the trial, what kind of nonsense is that, it doesn’t make sense, the court deals with the law. Every judge decides on his/her case,” he said.

On the merit of teh Gyakye Quayson case, Ampaw argued that when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) faced a similar situation involving one of its officials Adamu Dramani Sankande, they allowed the legal process to run its course.



He added that the Dormaahene's call in the case of Quayson is questionable, and expressed disappointment that the chief, who also serves as a High Court judge, had spoken more like an individual seeking personal favour rather than fulfilling his duties as a judge and chief.



“When you commit a crime, we don’t leave you because you are popular, if we are to leave everyone because of people’s love then, all of us have loved ones…. that is why I am asking the same Dormaahene that if everyone is calling for nolle prosequi, at the time that NPP’s Sakande had the same issue, where were they?



"You see, the NPP is so a responsible party, everybody was so quiet because his situation had to do with the law, so the law must work,” he added.



Speaking at the 10th Anniversary Lecture in honour of Prof. John Evan Atta Mills, the Dormaahene called on the President to intervene in the prosecution while calling on the Attorney General and Minister for Justice files a nolle prosequi.



The Dormaahene, premised his nolle prosequi call on the fact that after Quayson won a by-election, it was time to move on and not appear to disrespect the people of Assin North and Ghana.

He also criticized the Supreme Court decision that ousted Quayson from office as an MP triggering the June 27 by-election which Quayson won.



Gyakye Quayson is currently facing charges of perjury and forgery related to his Canadian citizenship status at the time of filing his nomination forms for the 2020 parliamentary election.’



The legal proceedings against Gyakye Quayson arose following a Supreme Court ruling that deemed the Electoral Commission's decision to allow him to contest the 2020 polls without proof of renouncing his Canadian citizenship unconstitutional.







