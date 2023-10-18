What kind of wickedness is this? – Apostle Gyebi laments stalled Agenda 111 projects

Apostle Attah Gyebi

Apostle Attah Gyebi, the founder and leader of the House of Jacob Chapel, has criticized the government over delays in building hospitals under the Agenda 111 program.

The religious leader claims the government's actions are politically motivated and designed to mislead the citizens.



The Agenda 111 program, initiated by the government, aims to construct hospitals across the country. However, according to Apostle Attah Gyebi, the government's approach is far from transparent.



Addressing his congregation, he asserted that the government has initiated numerous ground-breaking ceremonies throughout the country for the said project but these have been stalled.



"You are left with one year to leave office, yet you have cleared the roundabout. They claim they are building Agenda 111 hospitals in every region; meanwhile, you are left with only one year to leave office.



“Everywhere there has been a sod-cutting, and very soon, they will stop the project.



“There has been a foundation everywhere; what kind of wickedness is that? If you can build five, then go ahead, but cutting sod everywhere…they have gone for land at different places…all these things are lies,” he said.

