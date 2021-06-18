What law did Akufo-Addo break in charter of luxurious jet? - Joseph Yammin

Joseph Yammin

A piece of Biblical advice has been given to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his decision to charter a £15, 000 per hour luxurious presidential jet as it was necessary and that he broke no law in Ghana.

“For me, the President broke no law, but he could have learnt from Prophet Nehemiah in the Bible who built a wall for the Israelites without charge when the people were in captivity. Nana Akufo-Addo could have gone for a less expansive jet if he really had the country at heart”, former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Joseph Yammin advised.



According to National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s leading member, it is permissible for President Akufo-Addo to be protected internally and externally from attacks but spending huge sums of money on a foreign trip could have been used to do an equally important thing for the suffering Ghanaians.



“I have the right to do anything, you say–but not everything is beneficial. I have the right to do anything–but not everything is constructive”, Hon. Joseph Yammin quoted 1 Corinthians 10:23 on a Manhyia-based Opemsuo FM morning show hosted by George Opoku Mensah and monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, while answering an urgent question in Parliament from the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on the airworthiness of the aircraft insisted on the acquisition of a new aircraft for the Ghana Armed Forces.



According to him, the challenges with the current presidential jet such as the limited passengers it can carry, the number of times required for refuelling on a trip and luggage capacity among others, makes the aircraft not fit for purpose.