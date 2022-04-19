What led to a Lebanese attempting to behead Ghanaian with a sword – Victim narrates

Lebanese man captured on video threatening Ghanaian with a sword

Man attacked with a sword fears for his safety



Suspect in sword attack arraigned before court



One of the topical conversations in Ghana, particularly on social media lately, has been the attack on a Ghanaian man by a Lebanese who threatened to behead his victim.



Appearing on the newest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, Iddrisu Yussif narrated the events that led to the attack that was captured in a viral video.



According to Yussif, who trades in artifacts on the Oxford Street of Osu, the incident occurred on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

“This Lebanese guy came to park his car in front of my shop where I do my business and we have a parking space there too. So I told him to park his car well at the parking place,” he said.



Yussif speaking to George Ayisi said he only sought to prompt the man about parking at a proper place after almost an hour of him blocking his shop from public view.



He notified him (Lebanese) by asking the man to move his car. The car owner, who was infuriated, got into a heated confrontation with him amidst throwing threats.



"It was almost an hour so I said no, I have to show him a parking spot so he can park well for me to do my business. That was what I told him and then he just came out from the car insulting saying ‘are you mad, I will kill you, I will kill'”.



“Just because told him to park his car well. People were there, people have seen him. I have witnesses,” he added.

Yussif, who is known as 'Rasta Do It' as a result of his artwork, said the angry man left the scene and returned some few minutes later wielding a sword.



He narrated that he immediately run into a nearby shop and locked himself up to prevent his attacker, who was rushing towards him, from reaching him.



“After the argument, he went home to bring that long sword. I was sitting down when people started shouting ‘Rasta, he is coming, he is coming’ and I run into that shop,” he said.



On what he felt would have happened if his attacker had reached him, Yussif who said he has been traumatized from the event said stated that “My brother, I don’t think you people would have been here talking to me like this if he got to me.”



“Since that day I can’t even sleep. I am telling you, my brother. I feel very bad and I get headaches, I feel pains,” he added.

His attacker left the scene after futile efforts to reach him. But an eyewitness had already rushed to the Osu Police Station to lodge a complaint.



The police however met the absence of the attacker.



Following the video of the incident going viral on social media, Iddrisu Yussif received a phone call and a subsequent visit from the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who assured him of his attacker being brought to book.



The suspect now identified as Osman Brustani was subsequently arrested and put before a court on Thursday, April 14, 2022.



Watch Yussif’s interview on #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below: