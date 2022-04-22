'What makes or breaks you in politics is how you deal with disappointments' - Gabby on Okoe-Boye's appointment

Gabby Otchere-Darko is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has advised members of the governing party to remain loyal despite disappointments.



In a post on his social media handle, the lawyer said, a bad reaction to a disappointment could spell doom for any member of a political party.



He charged party members to “let your loyalty to your party be your perpetual inspiration”.

Mr. Otchere-Darko was reacting to the appointment of Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye as Acting CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).



“I keep telling party loyalists, especially the younger ones, who come to me with tears over lack of recognition or those who come feeling eternally wounded by disappointments. My message to them is this: 'In politics what makes or breaks you is how you deal with disappointments.'” he tweeted.



The founder of the Danquah Institute added in a further tweet, “In politics if you react badly to a disappointment you may end up disappointing yourself forever. Let your loyalty to your party be your perpetual inspiration. Stay loyal. No matter what, Keep playing your part in the fortunes of your party. Loyalty pays,”.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, April 21, 2022, appointed the former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr Okoe-Boye, to be CEO of NHIA.



His appointment takes effect from May 3, 2022.

A letter from the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare said the appointment was pursuant to Section 14 (1) of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852).



She further extended her congratulatory message to the former MP whiles asking him to indicate his acceptance or otherwise of the appointment within 14 days.



