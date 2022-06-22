What next NDC government will do with National Cathedral project - Ablakwa speaks

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Akufo-Addo discloses promise to build God a Cathedral for winning 2016 elections

Government gives out seed money for Cathedral construction



Ablakwa challenging government over Cathedral project



The National Democratic Congress has consistently registered its strong opposition to the National Cathedral project since the announcement by the President that he was going to build the facility in fulfillment of a personal promise he made to God for winning the 2016 election.



The party has largely concerned itself with the cost to the Ghanaian taxpayer, the revision of the cost of the project and the level of state involvement in the project.



With the project still at the foundation level, details have emerged of various monies paid by the state as seed money for the project.



This has to a large extent incensed the opposition, with the NDC arguing that the President mentioned that the construction of the project was not going to be done at the expense of the taxpayer.

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has claimed that nearly GH₵200 million of the taxpayers’ money has so far been spent on the project while construction works have also stalled due to the lack of funds.



Asked in an interview on TV3 what the NDC will do with the project should they win the 2024 polls and the deadline of completion missed by the current government, Mr. Ablakwa said the party will reach out to the Ghanaian populace to solicit their views on whether or not the project should be continued.



“The National Democratic Congress as our name implies is a national party. We are democrats. We will go to the people and ask for their position.



“There will be a scientific way of hearing from the people and doing what pleases the people. Fortunately for our country, the majority are Christians...more than 70%.



“We will go to them and ask them what should be our marching orders. Remember that this pledge was not even in the NPP manifesto. The President has sprung this huge surprise on us and it has become such a major financial burden,” he said.