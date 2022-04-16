What people are saying after the death of Bishop Dag’s first son

Bishop Dag-Heward Mills lost his first son

The news hit on the eve of Good Friday, March 15, 2022. Reports emerged about the demise of the first son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, founder of Lighthouse Chapel International.



According to the reports, Dr. David Heward-Mills who was a medical doctor died in the United States of America on Friday, April 15, 2022, after battling a short illness.



David Heward Mills passed at 31. Following this, many have taken to social media platforms Twitter and Facebook to commiserate with the Dag-Heward Mills family and express their condolences.

Whilst some described the Bishop as a strong person considering he was with the congregation at a joint service at the Independence Square on Good Friday; the day of the unfortunate incident, others described the event as a sad one.



Some others expressed shock about the event.



Here are some comments on social media platforms, Facebook, and Twitter since the news broke about David’s passing.





One of the strongest human I know is definitely BISHOP DAG HEWARD-MILLS



✊???? — DHV™ (@mrsgod_) April 16, 2022

Deepest condolences to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and his family. May God guide them, watch over them and give them the strength to go through this trying period. Rest in Peace David ???????? — AccraEvents.GH ???????? (@accraeventsgh) April 16, 2022

Just read on Ghanaweb that Bishop Dag Heward Mills lost his first son????????????



Strength to you Bishop!!! — _Jecil (@Jecil_S) April 16, 2022

Hmmmm this is sad, condolences to the family of Bishop Dag Heward Mills for the lost of their first son Dr David Heward Mills…. pic.twitter.com/pBGno5tZGt — IAM_FEST (@AmbassadorFesty) April 16, 2022

My thoughts and prayers are with Bishop Dag Heward Mills, his family and the Mega Church Family for their painful loss. The Lord will comfort you.#BishopDagHewardMills#LightHouseChapel#TheMegaChurch — Frankies (@Frankies2011) April 16, 2022

Very sad and unfortunate. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and the family as they come to terms with this tragic loss. May they fine comfort and solace in the Lord. — Dominic K. Obeng (@dom155rich1) April 16, 2022