What police sources allegedly told Adom-Otchere about leaked tape to oust IGP

Broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere has said that sources in the Ghana Police Service have told him that Bugri Naabu, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional chairman, was the one who recorded some senior police officers in the leaked tape alleging a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

According to him, the sources alleged that Bugri Naabu could have been paid to entrap the senior officers of the Ghana Police Service captured in the leaked tape.



He added that the sources indicated that the tape was strategically released due to fears of Dr Dampare being sacked after the Assin North by-elections.



“It has been alleged against Bugri Naabu that he was one of the voices on tape. It has been alleged Bugri Naabu is on the payroll of the IGP, they even gave me the figure of how much he is paid and they say they are going to send me the documents.



“They said Bugri Naabu is IGP’s friend and that the IGP could have paid him. And he (Bugri Naabu) was the one who teased them (the officer in the tape) out and recorded them and the recording happened before the Assin North by-elections," he said.



He added “... He (the source in the police) said that the recording was done before Assin North but because there is a concern from Assin North that there has to be a change in Dr Dampare then they released this tape at this time."



