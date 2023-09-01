What’s in the trends today?

0
Fri, 1 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Twitter Ghana is consumed by a lot of topics as a lot of things continue to happen in the country and other places.

This week saw a military takeover in Gabon just a few weeks after a coup in Niger. The Special Prosecutor has reacted to a court order to return all seized properties of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.

Below are more of the hot issues trending on X, former Twitter in Ghana today.

Dampare

The leading topic on Twitter Ghana right now is IGP George Akuffo Dampare. The IGP is trending after an audio planning his ousting from office came to light.

COP Alex Mensah, who owns one of the three voices heard in the audio denied the content of the audio in the presence of the seven-member committee set up to probe the tape.

The commander claims the content of the audio was doctored.

Coup

Coups continue to reign in discussions as more news emerges from the ruling style of the Bongo family of Gabon. After a stash of cash was found in the home of ousted president, Ali Bongo on Thursday, August 31, 2023, his Korean ally has been found out today.

Kweku Smoke

Trending number three is Ghanaian rapper, Kweku Smoke. Based on the sentiments of tweeps, the rapper is very formidable and hence Ghana must not sleep on him.

Thus, Ghanaians are calling for massive support for the works of Kweku Smoke.

Cape Coast

Cape Coast is trending for all the right reasons. The Fetu Festival celebrated by the people of Cape Coast in the Central Region is slated for this weekend (September 1, 2 through 3).

Twitter Ghana is garnering a lot of buzz around the Fetu Festival as they call on Ghanaians to head to Cape Coast this weekend.

We are outside this weekend!

BAJ/AW

