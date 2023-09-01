What’s in the trends today?

File photo

Twitter Ghana is consumed by a lot of topics as a lot of things continue to happen in the country and other places.

This week saw a military takeover in Gabon just a few weeks after a coup in Niger. The Special Prosecutor has reacted to a court order to return all seized properties of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.



Below are more of the hot issues trending on X, former Twitter in Ghana today.



Dampare



The leading topic on Twitter Ghana right now is IGP George Akuffo Dampare. The IGP is trending after an audio planning his ousting from office came to light.



COP Alex Mensah, who owns one of the three voices heard in the audio denied the content of the audio in the presence of the seven-member committee set up to probe the tape.



The commander claims the content of the audio was doctored.



Below are some tweets on IGP Dampare





Today I watched Parliament's committee investigation the plot to remove IGP Dampare by senior officers of the Police and politicians



This is what one of the senior officers said so I went into the archives and found something significant Watch all videos on this thread pic.twitter.com/MWYCB7P1KD — Austine (@obiMpenaAustine) August 31, 2023

Security at Top notch ????️???????? Dampare Promised and he is delivering as said - National General Secretary of the NPP Justin Kodua going through it smoothly: NPP Super Delegates Conference pic.twitter.com/3mBL79VVyV — DAILY INTEL (@NppDaily) August 26, 2023

Is the current President of Ghana managing the country well? this guy should not walk free. This government is really the worst. we’re entertaining this sort of nonsense? Dampare is hated probably because he stopped people like this from using their uniforms for political crimes. pic.twitter.com/nWwY0AQsCc — SaD LieiF (@SadBoysGang2) September 1, 2023

Imagine African leaders under Democracy right now, in their thoughts ! ???? #bubagirl Fabrizio Mbappe Helen Paul Burna Ruger J Cole Pity Khaid Coup Nigeria Air Wike So Ike Sofyan Amrabat Alex Paul Biya Angel Palmer Tupac Whitemoney Rema Odoi The ANC Portable Drowning 2pac… pic.twitter.com/q2XWsTUJWi — Eric Chima ???? (@officialericjr1) September 1, 2023

So why are you calling for a coup now? https://t.co/JhnRRDOsdN pic.twitter.com/pABSmWkcGT — Receipts Guy (@receiptsguy) September 1, 2023

After what happened to Ali Bongo, guys like Paul Biya and President Bola Tinubu must be shittïng their pants in fear ???? I hear the President of Rwanda is now retiring Army Generals with immediate alacrity ????



Coup na your mate?



The mumu days are over. Sense don jam everybody now. pic.twitter.com/JPehXH4sBg — Kesandu The Great (@kesandutg) September 1, 2023

How is Kweku Smoke being slept on ????????pic.twitter.com/EXalAwGUo1 — Wofaase???? (@wofaase_) August 24, 2023

Bro!!! Is Kweku Smoke a Ghanaian? This a different vibe all together???????????? pic.twitter.com/OF4VShoaQ8 — Big Paradise! (@Quophieparadise) August 31, 2023

Coups continue to reign in discussions as more news emerges from the ruling style of the Bongo family of Gabon. After a stash of cash was found in the home of ousted president, Ali Bongo on Thursday, August 31, 2023, his Korean ally has been found out today.Trending number three is Ghanaian rapper, Kweku Smoke. Based on the sentiments of tweeps, the rapper is very formidable and hence Ghana must not sleep on him.Thus, Ghanaians are calling for massive support for the works of Kweku Smoke.

Kweku Smoke is a national Treasure ????????????I love this album



pic.twitter.com/ijwlTdJwZu — Dr Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) September 1, 2023

The whole Ghana will be in Cape Coast this weekend for the Cape #Fetu Festival 2023 ????????.. and all roads lead to Hutchland Beach on Friday, 1st September and Saturday, 2nd September at Hutchland City! Come let’s spoil there ???????????????? Oguaa Akɔtɔ! ???? #FetuAfahye #TeamMooove pic.twitter.com/E2IQzClZyo — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) August 29, 2023

Hitting the road with my family to cape coast this Friday only to return a week later for the Cape Coast Afehye ❤️????????. ABURA we go live on Friday ???? We de mashup ! PPPRRRPOPOPO???? pic.twitter.com/xv9wDDBp0P — GENG PRESIDENT (@saaboynomusic) August 23, 2023

Fetu Afahye Weekend!



Who's going to be in Cape Coast? pic.twitter.com/C1H95Jydjv — Fante Asafo Flags (@AsafoFlags) September 1, 2023

Cape Coast is trending for all the right reasons. The Fetu Festival celebrated by the people of Cape Coast in the Central Region is slated for this weekend (September 1, 2 through 3).Twitter Ghana is garnering a lot of buzz around the Fetu Festival as they call on Ghanaians to head to Cape Coast this weekend.We are outside this weekend!BAJ/AW