What's trending Thursday, May 5, 2022?

What are Ghanaians talking about on Twitter

The Supreme Court of Ghana unanimously dismissed an injunction application against the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy). In addition to the court's ruling on the E-Levy, issues surrounding Ghana's drop in the World Press Freedom Index dominated the traditional media space.

But, how have Ghanaians reacted to these issues? GhanaWeb takes a look at top issues Ghanaians are talking about on social media platform, Twitter, and the reasons why they are talking about these issues.



Otto Addo



The interim coach of the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars, Otto Addo, is leading conversations among Ghanaians on Twitter this morning.



Otto Addo, who is also a member of the coaching team of German football club Borussia Dortmund, is leading twitter trends in Ghana because of an announcement he made concerning his availability for the Black Stars job in the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup.



According to Addo, he had reached a deal with Dortmund that will allow him to coach the Black Stars during the international games for June and September as well as the World Cup.



See how Ghanaians are reacting to his announcement below





The name Jesus is the second most trending issue in Ghana. The reason Jesus is being talked about in Ghana is not clearly indicated in the trends but could be because Ghanaians are praying for the intervention of the Lord and Saviour of Christians following the Supreme Court ruling against an injunction application on the implementation of the E-Levy.

Jamaica



North American and Caribbean country Jamaica is one of the topics the people of Ghana are conversing about the most on Twitter. The only known mention of Jamaica in the traditional media is in a press release by the Minister of Information, which said that, like Ghana, Jamaica also dropped in the World Press Freedom Index.



Some of the tweets point to the freedom the people of Jamaica have, with a user saying she only travelled to Jamaica to take a picture she shared.



Jamaica might also be trending in Ghana because its female football star Khadija Bunny scored a hat trick for Manchester City Women's Football Club.



See what Ghanaians are saying about Jamaica below:





I flew to Jamaica to take these pics like these rocks not at the beach down the street pic.twitter.com/7NVBxTnaZV — Julie The Millionaire (@JuSuperhuman) May 5, 2022

I'm on the floor, man said South Africa is Jamaica pic.twitter.com/R8h3CafywI — Hisoka Morow ???????? (@Andrewthundrous) May 4, 2022

