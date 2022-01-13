What's trending today

Some months ago, some Nigerians took to Twitter to rant after their President, Muhammadu Buhari placed a ban on the micro-blogging site.

GhanaWeb takes a look at their reaction as the ban has been lifted and other stories making the trends on social media today.



#TwitterBan



The Nigerian government suspended Twitter on June 4, 2021, after it removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.



The ban was lifted on the app at midnight of January 13, 2022



Some netizens are, however, singing the praises of Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo state, who spoke up during the Twitter ban and was still active on Twitter, advocating for the freedom of Nigerians



See tweets below





Shout out to the ONLY Governor that kept Twitting Despite the #TwitterBan all other Governors including sadly Most PDP Governors complied with a dictators ban..even when they should have defied it and stood with the people..@seyiamakinde pic.twitter.com/57MJc8d9tc — Anthony Ehilebo (@AnthonyEhilebo) January 13, 2022

Some Nigerians however stayed active on Twitter despite the ban



See tweet below





To the comrades who remained on Twitter even after the #TwitterBan pic.twitter.com/HtjuCOwUHE — sambarge (@eeyitopee) January 13, 2022

Bongo never dey disappoint ???????? pic.twitter.com/Kx8Ql7v9LN — Nana Fapimso ???? (@pnorvinyo_17) January 10, 2022

Since morning idey check bongo ideas ein timeline,if he do mistake like or retweet any of my tweets ern, he go feel am for body. — Jason ⚡️ (@Jason_gh1) January 12, 2022

The controversial blogger, Albert Nat Hyde, who was once in the trends after his encounter with Ghanaian journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, is in the trends again after some comments on the AFCON 2021 and other pertinent issuesSee tweets below

Russ



Basketball player with Lakers is also in the top trends for making some bad misses during the team’s last game against Kings. Some netizens are saying he is not a good fit for the team



See tweets below





they cooking russ in Sacramento LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/yvfaVmFlVF — LAKER NATION FADE (@FadeAwayLeBron) January 13, 2022

No NBA player should have this many bad misses pic.twitter.com/MbIxFUFEb6 — Hoops™ (@HoopMixOnly) January 11, 2022

Thomas TuchelThe sports world has however not ceased to sing the praises of Thomas Tuchel, current coach of the Chelsea Football Club. Some netizens have commended the prowess exhibited by some of the team’s players.See tweets below

Malang Sarr appreciation tweet ????



He’s barely put a foot wrong in some huge games in recent weeks - performed excellently as part of Tuchel’s defence. pic.twitter.com/bjnWMpjsqD — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) January 13, 2022

Thomas Tuchel wants to win trophies ???? pic.twitter.com/Zz4WIc95nu — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) January 12, 2022

Tuchel’s playing 4-2-2-2 on-the-ball. He’s showing his father Rangnick how to implement his own tactics ???? pic.twitter.com/qpugW57yu1 — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) January 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Tuchel is keen on winning his third trophy since he assumed the position of Coach for the English teamSee tweets belowBusquetsSergio Busquets Burgos, the Spanish footballer who is currently a defensive midfielder for La Liga club Barcelona and the Spain national team is in the trends after yesterday’s game.

He was touted as intelligent and a deep-lying player for the team, though others argued he was slow



See tweets below





The year is 2045 And Sergio Busquets is still FC Barcelona's starting DM because he's the most intelligent player in the world and it's hard to replace him pic.twitter.com/BiW6XAHIvm — ‏ً (@xOluwaseyi) January 13, 2022

COURTOIS! Saves from Busquets and then saves from Dembele.#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/SxdHciCw8K — JOOJ (@WooTyyt) January 12, 2022

Meanwhile, news about his replacement is already making rounds as Boubacar Kamara has been mentioned as the one to replace him.