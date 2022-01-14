What's trending today?

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
The sports world seems to have taken over the trends on social media after a series of games that took place. The AFCON 2021 saw Cameroon beat Ethiopia 4-1 as Liverpool and Arsenal also played a 0-0 score during the EFL Cup, despite Arsenal being down to 10 men. We take a delve into why these matches got people talking.
#TeamCameroon
Cameroon, the host country of the AFCON 2021, on January 13, 2021, psychologically murdered Ethiopia in their first game.
Ethiopia scored the first goal, which pushed the Cameroonian team to give their all, scoring 4 straight goals without giving the Ethiopian team a chance at the ball.
These are some tweets from people who sang the praise of the Cameroonian team
Incredibly proud to see the Indomitable Lions being the first team to secure a spot in the knockout stage ???????? Well done to Ethiopia for bringing the fight ????????— Samuel Eto'o (@SamuelEtoo) January 13, 2022
Which team do you think will advance next? ????????#AFCON2021 #AFCON #AfricaCupOfNations #Cameroon pic.twitter.com/vQPUzlg1kq
We don chop dem well make we go rest we????????????????????????#TeamCameroon pic.twitter.com/yk7uv2bdNN— Medellin Boss (@PabloEscoba007) January 13, 2022
Gabon
Gabon is also in the trends as the Ghana Black Stars are scheduled to play against them in the AFCON 2021 at 7 pm in the second game of the group stage.
Some Ghanaians have rallied their support behind the team despite the disappointment in the first match. Some Gabonese have also sent love and light the way of their players for a successful game against Ghana.
See tweets below
You must show hunger to win. You can't allow yourself to have a bad day.— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 14, 2022
Tony Baffoe to the Black Stars ahead of their Gabon game. pic.twitter.com/2QTl4XOD4i
Pierre Aubameyang is training with Gabon this morning after recovering from Covid-19.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 13, 2022
Fit for Ghana clash tomorrow #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/0Po6b8ZfGw
GhanaWeb, however, promises to bring interesting and spot-on live commentary and updates on the match on our YouTube channel, GhanaWebtv.
Ethiopia
Ethiopia definitely made the trends as people got talking about the match with Cameroon. The Ethiopian team scored the first goal during the first half of the game, building confidence in their supporters and also the team as a whole to win against Cameroon.
The Cameroonian team killed their confidence with a 4-1 score.
See tweets below
Last nights game with #Cameroon vs #Ethiopia in one picture! The players that made Cameroon win 4-1! #Aboubakar #Ekambi pic.twitter.com/OTIEveQNjO— The HotJem News ???? (@theHOTJEM) January 14, 2022
This commentary by Bennen Buma as relayed by @SaddickAdams during the Cameroon-Ethiopia game got me.#Afcon2021 pic.twitter.com/A7AWFeLERN— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 14, 2022
Vincent Aboubakar
The Cameroonian team cannot be named without the man of the moment, Vincent Aboubakar, who plays as a striker for Saudi-Arabian club Al-Nassr.
The 29-year-old striker scored twice for his country during yesterday's game.
See what netizens are saying about him
???? Vincent Aboubakar, capitaine de la #TeamCameroon ... et meilleur buteur de la #CAN2021 (4 buts) ! pic.twitter.com/MX8hyGkg2r— Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) January 13, 2022
Vincent aboubakar has scored more goals in 2022 than Lewandowiski, Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe.... Choose your GOAT wisely.???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/FWf9Cy5SnS— Spina w'ibwami. ???? (@Spinaaaaa17) January 14, 2022
iPhone6
The only entertainment and tech-related story that managed to pull tweets despite the sports world's takeover is the #iPhone6.
Some netizens have argued that the iPhone 6 takes better shots than the upgraded one; others using the higher generations clapped back, saying the phone does not even have enough space and not-so-good camera quality. Others made fun of the trend.
See tweets below
Shot from #iPhone6 pic.twitter.com/8WR6lFTy4h— Adunbi Victor (@victor_adunbi) January 13, 2022
Throw back to iPhone 6 days #iPhone13 #iphone6 #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/EUNn2HQ41h— Luchy's empire (@OluchiPatience2) January 13, 2022
I’ve been taking pictures since 2016! I started out on my dads iPhone6 and now I shoot with film and digital as well as over FaceTime:)— ༺????????????????????༻ (@D3spacitospider) January 8, 2022
My Instagram is @/sjwilliams_ https://t.co/JpPwJohC96 pic.twitter.com/d7a1kRiBlq
Some have, however, expressed confusion at the trends since they don't know the basis or its origin.
See tweets below
who did #iPhone6 users offend pic.twitter.com/WsZqfYIBg4— Axeezaa (@AzeezatAbdula12) January 13, 2022