What's trending today?

The sports world seems to have taken over the trends on social media after a series of games that took place. The AFCON 2021 saw Cameroon beat Ethiopia 4-1 as Liverpool and Arsenal also played a 0-0 score during the EFL Cup, despite Arsenal being down to 10 men. We take a delve into why these matches got people talking.

#TeamCameroon



Cameroon, the host country of the AFCON 2021, on January 13, 2021, psychologically murdered Ethiopia in their first game.



Ethiopia scored the first goal, which pushed the Cameroonian team to give their all, scoring 4 straight goals without giving the Ethiopian team a chance at the ball.



These are some tweets from people who sang the praise of the Cameroonian team





Incredibly proud to see the Indomitable Lions being the first team to secure a spot in the knockout stage ???????? Well done to Ethiopia for bringing the fight ????????



Which team do you think will advance next? ????????#AFCON2021 #AFCON #AfricaCupOfNations #Cameroon pic.twitter.com/vQPUzlg1kq — Samuel Eto'o (@SamuelEtoo) January 13, 2022

We don chop dem well make we go rest we????????????????????????#TeamCameroon pic.twitter.com/yk7uv2bdNN — Medellin Boss (@PabloEscoba007) January 13, 2022

Gabon

Gabon is also in the trends as the Ghana Black Stars are scheduled to play against them in the AFCON 2021 at 7 pm in the second game of the group stage.



Some Ghanaians have rallied their support behind the team despite the disappointment in the first match. Some Gabonese have also sent love and light the way of their players for a successful game against Ghana.



See tweets below





You must show hunger to win. You can't allow yourself to have a bad day.



Tony Baffoe to the Black Stars ahead of their Gabon game. pic.twitter.com/2QTl4XOD4i — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 14, 2022

Pierre Aubameyang is training with Gabon this morning after recovering from Covid-19.



Fit for Ghana clash tomorrow #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/0Po6b8ZfGw — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 13, 2022

Ethiopia



Ethiopia definitely made the trends as people got talking about the match with Cameroon. The Ethiopian team scored the first goal during the first half of the game, building confidence in their supporters and also the team as a whole to win against Cameroon.



The Cameroonian team killed their confidence with a 4-1 score.



See tweets below





This commentary by Bennen Buma as relayed by @SaddickAdams during the Cameroon-Ethiopia game got me.#Afcon2021 pic.twitter.com/A7AWFeLERN — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 14, 2022

Vincent AboubakarThe Cameroonian team cannot be named without the man of the moment, Vincent Aboubakar, who plays as a striker for Saudi-Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The 29-year-old striker scored twice for his country during yesterday's game.



See what netizens are saying about him





???? Vincent Aboubakar, capitaine de la #TeamCameroon ... et meilleur buteur de la #CAN2021 (4 buts) ! pic.twitter.com/MX8hyGkg2r — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) January 13, 2022

Vincent aboubakar has scored more goals in 2022 than Lewandowiski, Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe.... Choose your GOAT wisely.???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/FWf9Cy5SnS — Spina w'ibwami. ???? (@Spinaaaaa17) January 14, 2022

iPhone6The only entertainment and tech-related story that managed to pull tweets despite the sports world's takeover is the #iPhone6.Some netizens have argued that the iPhone 6 takes better shots than the upgraded one; others using the higher generations clapped back, saying the phone does not even have enough space and not-so-good camera quality. Others made fun of the trend.See tweets below

I’ve been taking pictures since 2016! I started out on my dads iPhone6 and now I shoot with film and digital as well as over FaceTime:)



My Instagram is @/sjwilliams_ https://t.co/JpPwJohC96 pic.twitter.com/d7a1kRiBlq — ༺????????????????????༻ (@D3spacitospider) January 8, 2022

Some have, however, expressed confusion at the trends since they don't know the basis or its origin.See tweets below