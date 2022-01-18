What’s trending today?

What is trending today?

The sports world seems to be taking over social media trends in the past few days, with the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) actively in session and the National Basketball Association(NBA) games.

GhanaWeb takes a look at all the stories that got people talking in the past few hours:



Russ



It could be recalled that Lakers player, Russ made the trends some days ago for making some bad misses in their game against Kings, Russ, however, made it to the top of today’s trends after bringing his A-game to the basketball court in their game against Utah Jazz. Los Angeles Lakers made 101 points as Utah Jazz scored 95. Lebron was however seen cheering him on with all admiration.



See how Russ made the trends





???? Russ Rack Attack ????



Another look at Westbrook's ferocious flush! @Lakers lead at the half on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/P0IsTZQ9Ev — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2022

me apologizing for all my Russ slander pic.twitter.com/Z3JSWU6D6S — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 18, 2022

Russ and Gobert ???? pic.twitter.com/23RUwkMpIx — Russell Westbrook Stan (@WhyNotBr0die2) January 18, 2022

#Daterush

After the pilot show of season 6 of the much-touted matchmaking show, Ghanaians have not ceased talking. Daterush is still in the trends and number two trending topic on Twitter. Some netizens are still scrutinizing and trolling.



See tweets below





A clear picture of Black Sherif’s tune GOLD DIGGER #daterush pic.twitter.com/0iuF7jPXyj — Kojo Wud???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@KojoWud_) January 16, 2022

???????? #TheBest FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2021 Award goes to Edouard Mendy! ???????????? The greatest men’s goalkeeper in the world! pic.twitter.com/4bMxnyJ1k9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

???????? #TheBest FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2021 Award goes to Edouard Mendy!



Edouard Mendy's 2021:



50 games



29 clean sheets



27 goals conceded



Super Cup



Champions League UCL GK of the Season



Edouard Mendy is The Best Men's Goalkeeper for 2021 ???????? pic.twitter.com/ZDeU84ojY8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 17, 2022

Your wingers against Comoros tomorrow ????????‍♂️???? pic.twitter.com/PWnBz42ViW — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 17, 2022

Jama FC at it again????????????Last Jama before Comoros game… pic.twitter.com/MJv8bQ8938 — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) January 17, 2022

I hear the Black Stars have requested for this to motivate themselves before the game against Comoros. pic.twitter.com/1DsQTR5faI — General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) January 15, 2022

MendyChelsea’s Edouard Mendy has been named men’s best goalkeeper of the 2021 football year. “FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2021 Award goes to Edouard Mendy!” were the words of FIFA on Twitter to celebrate the promising goalkeeper.Mendy’s 2021 in review has; 50 games 29 clean sheets; 27 goals conceded; Super Cup; Champions League; UCL Goalkeeper of the Season.See what the sports world is saying about himComorosComoros is also in the trends as the Ghana Blackstars are scheduled to play against them at 7 pm today.Some persons have passed funny comments on the ‘foreseen’ outcome of the match as they think Ghana is nowhere near ready to face the team from Comoros.See what people are sayingMeanwhile, GhanaWeb will be bringing interesting and spot-on live commentary and updates on the match on our YouTube channel, GhanaWeb tv, and the website, www.ghanaweb.com

Vic Mensah



The Ghanaian American rapper is also in the trends for arriving at the airport with a stash of mushrooms on his return to the US from Ghana. Since Ghanaians have the superpower of finding humour in every situation, they had a lot to say.



See tweets below





Them Arrest Vic mensah sekof Mushrooms?????????????????????????



He for just add mormorni before errr — Efo Vĩolent Kisser ???????? (@unkel_jhay) January 17, 2022

Vic Mensa buy Mushroom for Makola market dey go do ein soup too them arrest am???? — Da Don (@Opresii) January 17, 2022