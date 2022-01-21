What's trending today?

0
Fri, 21 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

From one misfortune to the other- Nima shootings and now Bogoso explosion. However, the sports world has not stopped talking despite a number of current sad trends.

We look at the sad trends and the not so sad ones that got people talking.

Bogoso

Ghana was thrown into a state of mourning when a truck transporting dynamites to a mining site was reportedly involved in an accident resulting in a massive explosion that occasioned the loss of lives and destruction to properties. Ghanaians have been talking and asking questions they are yet to find answers to.

Thomas Partey

Ghanaian professional footballer Thomas Partey who left Cameroon after Ghana was knocked out of the ongoing AFCON, got to London at noon for Arsenal's game against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Partey moved onto the pitch in the 74th minute and ended up with a red card. Netizens have been dragging him for carrying the AFCON spirit to London for the Arsenal game.

Alba

Jordi Alba is also trending for some possession lost during Barcelona's game against Athletic Club. Barcelona was eliminated from the Copa del Rey as they lost 3-2 to Athletic Club at San Mames on Thursday night. According to football lovers, Alba currently holds a world record for the most possession lost, 33, which he could have used to the team's advantage.

Jota

Diogo Jota is also in the trends after Arsenal's game against Liverpool. The Portuguese striker scored two trademark goals to help book the Reds a spot at Wembley. Jurgen Klopp has hailed Diogo Jota as "world-class" after the striker's stellar display in Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Arsenal.

#CarabaoCup

Football lovers have brought their excitement and disappointments to social media as Carabao Cup is still in session. Players have been dragged and praised in the ongoing game getting #CarabaoCup into the top trends. Liverpool is, however, scheduled to meet Chelsea FC next week at Wembley.

