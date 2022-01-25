What’s trending today?

What is trending today?

The ongoing AFCON 2021 is gradually heading towards the finals.

While some of the big teams are being knocked out, other teams like Cameroon are pressing hard towards the finals.



GhanaWeb takes a look at the progress in the AFCON 2021 and other stories that have made the trends today, January 25, 2022.



#TeamComoros



Team Comoros is currently in the trends after their game with the host nation, Cameroon in the ongoing AFCON 2021.



The host nation beat 10-man Comoros Islands 2-1 on Monday to advance to the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals.



Things however became gloomy as the crowd rushed outside, this led to a stampede with several persons injured and some six persons reported dead.



See tweets below





Our thoughts and condolences are with everyone affected by the tragic events at the #AFCON2021 match between Cameroon and Comoros. Nobody should go to a football match and not come home. RIP. — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) January 24, 2022

At least six people have died in a stampede outside of Olembe Stadium before Cameroon vs. Comoros.



A nearby hospital in Yaounde has received at least 40 more injured people. pic.twitter.com/QbNcB9RvFM — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 24, 2022

She could be faking it for the show, However, if that’s real then I admire her confidence. It’s on a different level???????????? #daterush pic.twitter.com/3lS7btTLyU — Epheya_Temah (@chrislavGod) January 24, 2022

Is she intentionally disgracing herself on TV for fame? ????????‍♂️ #dateRush S6E2 highlights ????



Full Video: https://t.co/sVuxcGualy pic.twitter.com/WXSp0kigbE — Headless YouTuber (@HeadlessYouTube) January 24, 2022

Akrobeto daughter is on stage.. Ur daughter is making u proud ???????? #daterush pic.twitter.com/Qc1e5EhrGC — Lynn Dickcissel® ???????????????? (@Rans4Dyckson) January 23, 2022

Harvey Elliott back at Ewood Park this evening for the first time since his loan spell last season ???? pic.twitter.com/GaJiWdxFjW — Anfield Watch Academy (@AcadWatch) January 24, 2022

???? | Harvey Elliot on his Instagram. ???? pic.twitter.com/CtkurN6IZc — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) January 24, 2022

Football misses class quite a lot.



Harvey Elliott just came to Ewood Park to say thank you to #Rovers for the season he spent here.#LFC fans in Elliott you have something extremely rare - a football with genuine class and decency. Will follow his entire career. Elite player — Martin MJ (@MartinMJ22) January 24, 2022

A reminder that ???????? Guinea have to go back home to Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya after the tournament. #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/ye0QhQ24Zo — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 24, 2022

The Guinea players won't step a foot in their country. Straight to their respective football club after packing. ???? pic.twitter.com/3vU86Yz0R4 — JO ☆???????? (@skulsonofficial) January 24, 2022

HarveyHarvey Daniel James Elliott, an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Liverpool, has announced that he is back to Ewood Park this evening for the first time since his loan spell last season.He announced his presence in a post on Instagram saying, “see you soon reds (attached a wink emoji) enjoy the week.”See how netizens reacted to his comebackGuineaIt could be recalled that the Guinea football team before the AFCON 2021 were told by Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, President of Guinea that, they either win the AFCON or reimburse monies invested in them.Well, it looks like the Guinea National football team will be reimbursing monies invested in them as they go back home after they were kicked out of the ongoing AFCON by the Gambia. The game ended 1-0 in favour of the Gambian team.See how netizens are reacting to their exitBurkina FasoBurkina Faso is in the trends after the country’s military announced they had arrested the president of the country and suspended the constitution.

The national football team however has qualified for the quarter-finals of the ongoing AFCON 2021. Netizens are reacting to the situation at home and on the football pitch.



See tweets below





Coup has happened in Burkina Faso? Hmm how things dey go de3 a certain president I know must be shaking waaa.???? — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) January 24, 2022

France is fuelling chaos in West Africa to create demand for its exploitative stay that has increasingly come under scrutiny and growing rejection. From #Niger to #Mali, and now #Burkina_Faso ! The #French will not leave voluntarily or peacefully. They must be forced #AfricaUnite — Futurical ???????? (@Futurical) January 24, 2022