0
Menu
News

What’s trending today?

Twitter 3 What is trending today?

Tue, 25 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀

The ongoing AFCON 2021 is gradually heading towards the finals.

While some of the big teams are being knocked out, other teams like Cameroon are pressing hard towards the finals.

GhanaWeb takes a look at the progress in the AFCON 2021 and other stories that have made the trends today, January 25, 2022.

#TeamComoros

Team Comoros is currently in the trends after their game with the host nation, Cameroon in the ongoing AFCON 2021.

The host nation beat 10-man Comoros Islands 2-1 on Monday to advance to the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Things however became gloomy as the crowd rushed outside, this led to a stampede with several persons injured and some six persons reported dead.

See tweets below





daterush

The much-touted matchmaking show is still in the trends after the last episode, tweeps seem to have a lot to say about the participants of the show.

See tweets below





Harvey

Harvey Daniel James Elliott, an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Liverpool, has announced that he is back to Ewood Park this evening for the first time since his loan spell last season.

He announced his presence in a post on Instagram saying, “see you soon reds (attached a wink emoji) enjoy the week.”

See how netizens reacted to his comeback







Guinea

It could be recalled that the Guinea football team before the AFCON 2021 were told by Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, President of Guinea that, they either win the AFCON or reimburse monies invested in them.

Well, it looks like the Guinea National football team will be reimbursing monies invested in them as they go back home after they were kicked out of the ongoing AFCON by the Gambia. The game ended 1-0 in favour of the Gambian team.

See how netizens are reacting to their exit





Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso is in the trends after the country’s military announced they had arrested the president of the country and suspended the constitution.

The national football team however has qualified for the quarter-finals of the ongoing AFCON 2021. Netizens are reacting to the situation at home and on the football pitch.

See tweets below





Source: www.ghanaweb.com