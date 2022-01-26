What's trending today?

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
The ongoing AFCON 2021 keeps getting tougher as we draw near the quarter-finals. Teams are being knocked out as some fight their way to book a spot.
We look at teams that made the trends after they were kicked out and other topics that made the trends.
TeamMalawi
The Malawi football team took onlookers by surprise during their game against Morocco as Malawi's Gabadinho Mhango gave his nation a shocking lead in the first half, 6 minutes into the game with arguably the goal of the tournament from 35-yards out, tweeps have not seized talking about this particular goal since it was absolutely unexpected.
The game, however, ended 2-1 against Malawi, as they bowed out of the ongoing AFCON with dignity.
See how netizens described the goal
???????? Gabadinho Mhango has scored more goals in this AFCON tournament than the following players.
• Jordan Ayew
• Mohamed Salah
• Riyad Mahrez
• Nicholas Pepe
• Sadio Manè— #AFCON2021 ✪ (@MickyJnr__) January 25, 2022
• Sebastian Haller
• Kelechi Iheanacho #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 #TeamMalawi pic.twitter.com/3juCKdsJWB
Goal of the tournament contender from Gabadinho Mhango and it's 1-0 to the flames #TeamMalawi #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/rpBIc6F1fC— Front Runner (@FrunSports) January 25, 2022
Senegal’s path to the #AFCON2021 final is; Mali/Equatorial Guinea and then Tunisia/Burkina Faso.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 25, 2022
The Teranga Lions are the only team yet to concede in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/pKxn1HJRMH
E-levy
The E-Levy has crawled onto the streets of Twitter as tweeps expressed their varying views on the subject. Some support its approval, while some are bent on making sure it is not approved.
See tweets below
Is this guy okay? So myopic to think it’s only minority MPs opposing the e-levy. Do these people live in a different country or what? ????????♂️ https://t.co/vFKArfrYCF— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) January 26, 2022
Is this guy okay? So myopic to think it’s only minority MPs opposing the e-levy. Do these people live in a different country or what? ????????♂️ https://t.co/vFKArfrYCF— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) January 26, 2022
#JoySMS Ghana needs all of us to help her to grow. E-levy or not, Ghana needs help. Our economic numbers are not looking good.— Kwasi K (@kwasi_kissiedu) January 26, 2022
Hakimi
Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi Mouh who plays as a right wing-back for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain, won many hearts after his freekick booked a spot for the Moroccans in the quarter-finals in the ongoing AFCON 2021.
See tweets below
Hakimi scores back-to-back free-kicks at #AFCON2021— B/R Football (@brfootball) January 25, 2022
Mbappé has a message ???? pic.twitter.com/6xdFWR5BYK
Hakimi scores back-to-back free-kicks at #AFCON2021— B/R Football (@brfootball) January 25, 2022
Mbappé has a message ???? pic.twitter.com/6xdFWR5BYK
Cape Verde
The Senegal football team has knocked out Cape Verde from the ongoing AFCON 2021 with a 2 - 0 win. Cape Verde got two red cards to reduce their numbers in the game. Netizens are praising the Lions of Teranga for beating the Blue Sharks.
See tweets below
Hakimi scores back-to-back free-kicks at #AFCON2021— B/R Football (@brfootball) January 25, 2022
Mbappé has a message ???? pic.twitter.com/6xdFWR5BYK
Two red cards, three injuries, two goals.— GOAL (@goal) January 25, 2022
Senegal and Cape Verde put it all on the line #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/1urDOwwPYr
Jose Mourinho
Football Coach Jose Mourinho is in the trends as he celebrates another milestone. Tweeps share their fondest memories of him as they extend good wishes to him.
See how tweeps are celebrating him
????️ Jose Mourinho:
“There will never be another Cristiano Ronaldo. I saw Maradona a couple of times. I never saw Pelé. But Cristiano is amazing. Like Zidane, there will never be another Cristiano.”— Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) January 26, 2022
Happy Birthday to one of the Greatest Managers of All Time Jose Mourinho ???? pic.twitter.com/eritiE7JzN
Jose Mourinho about Cristiano Ronaldo:— Total Ronnie (@TotalRonnie) January 26, 2022
Happy birthday to one of the all time great manager. pic.twitter.com/CtgnLtZonf
Happy birthday to the boss! ????— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 26, 2022
Jose Mourinho turns 59 today! ???????????????? #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/akTfcK1rKB