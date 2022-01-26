What's trending today?

0
Wed, 26 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ongoing AFCON 2021 keeps getting tougher as we draw near the quarter-finals. Teams are being knocked out as some fight their way to book a spot.

We look at teams that made the trends after they were kicked out and other topics that made the trends.

TeamMalawi

The Malawi football team took onlookers by surprise during their game against Morocco as Malawi's Gabadinho Mhango gave his nation a shocking lead in the first half, 6 minutes into the game with arguably the goal of the tournament from 35-yards out, tweeps have not seized talking about this particular goal since it was absolutely unexpected.

The game, however, ended 2-1 against Malawi, as they bowed out of the ongoing AFCON with dignity.

E-levy

The E-Levy has crawled onto the streets of Twitter as tweeps expressed their varying views on the subject. Some support its approval, while some are bent on making sure it is not approved.

Hakimi

Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi Mouh who plays as a right wing-back for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain, won many hearts after his freekick booked a spot for the Moroccans in the quarter-finals in the ongoing AFCON 2021.

Cape Verde

The Senegal football team has knocked out Cape Verde from the ongoing AFCON 2021 with a 2 - 0 win. Cape Verde got two red cards to reduce their numbers in the game. Netizens are praising the Lions of Teranga for beating the Blue Sharks.

Jose Mourinho

Football Coach Jose Mourinho is in the trends as he celebrates another milestone. Tweeps share their fondest memories of him as they extend good wishes to him.

