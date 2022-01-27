What's trending today?

0
Thu, 27 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The street of Twitter is currently hot as some comments deemed to be racist made presence in a Twitter space that was held on Wednesday. Some tweeps have been reacting to these comments.

UTAG’s almost 3-week strike and its reactions and other trends on Twitter feature in today’s edition of ‘What’s trending’

SecureTheTribe

#SecureTheTribe is currently number one Twitter after a Twitter space was held on January 26, 2022, with both African and African Americans sharing their views on immigration and its effects. The session was then filled with opinions deemed to be discriminatory and racist on the part of users who listened in. Some users also alleged that some Nigerians living and seeking to enter Europe and United States America 'only come to steal jobs' from other Africans and African Americans.

Nigerians reacting to it gave humour no breathing space as they brought their A-trolling-game

UTAG

The third week of University Teachers Association of Ghana strike is almost ending as teachers have refused to resume work owing to unfavourable working conditions. Students, however, are left stranded on campuses. CETAG has called off its strike and resumed work but some students are reacting to the call off as UTAG continues their strike.

Tariq

Tariq who is involved in the #SecureTheTribe conversation was said to have made some comments which he hoped would bring him attention. He ended up muting people whose contributions offended him or comments which he was not in agreement with. Following this, some tweeps have asked that he should be ignored.

Dede

Viral reports indicate that Ghanaian football player, Andre Dede Ayew and his brother, Jordan Ayew are set to exit the national football team – the Blackstars. Tweeps have greeted this report with mixed reactions as some shared memories of the Ayew brothers.

StephenAmoah

Member of parliament for Nhyiaeso is currently in the trends after making some comments on the E-Levy. According to him, the levy is going to be approved and there is nothing the Minority Caucus in parliament can do about it. Tweeps are however questioning if the minority is the only group against the E-Levy as most people are kicking against it.

