What's trending today?

What is trending today?

The street of Twitter is currently hot as some comments deemed to be racist made presence in a Twitter space that was held on Wednesday. Some tweeps have been reacting to these comments.

UTAG’s almost 3-week strike and its reactions and other trends on Twitter feature in today’s edition of ‘What’s trending’



SecureTheTribe



#SecureTheTribe is currently number one Twitter after a Twitter space was held on January 26, 2022, with both African and African Americans sharing their views on immigration and its effects. The session was then filled with opinions deemed to be discriminatory and racist on the part of users who listened in. Some users also alleged that some Nigerians living and seeking to enter Europe and United States America 'only come to steal jobs' from other Africans and African Americans.



Nigerians reacting to it gave humour no breathing space as they brought their A-trolling-game



See tweets below





Nigerians after taking black American jobs pic.twitter.com/aFc9x0NhVr — Ors???? (@deoors) January 27, 2022

UTAGThe third week of University Teachers Association of Ghana strike is almost ending as teachers have refused to resume work owing to unfavourable working conditions. Students, however, are left stranded on campuses. CETAG has called off its strike and resumed work but some students are reacting to the call off as UTAG continues their strike.See tweets belowTariqTariq who is involved in the #SecureTheTribe conversation was said to have made some comments which he hoped would bring him attention. He ended up muting people whose contributions offended him or comments which he was not in agreement with. Following this, some tweeps have asked that he should be ignored.

See tweets below





Tariq and co haven’t seen anything yet. In the next 3,4, 5 years, lots of Nigerians/Africans would come for every TECH JOBS. If they like they should not improve, they should continue dropping out. We are coming to take all the jobs!!! #SecureTheTribe https://t.co/OFaAngmhKk — Abiodun A. Adeleke????????‍???? (@iamAbiodunAA) January 27, 2022

Dede Ayew has served Ghana so diligently over the last decade, was even part of the team that made it to the final in 2015 yet all he receives now is abuse n hate.



We act this way towards players who hv given their all n act surprised when young players reject Call ups — Benjamin Kesse (@Nana_kesse1) January 26, 2022

Dede would retire an African legend, at least CAF would call him one. 2nd most AFCON appearances in history and top 8 AFCON goalscorers of all time. Jordan will be remembered for not passing against Germany. https://t.co/KeaBP0mskw — Rigobeiks Song ???????? (@AbeikuLytle) January 26, 2022

DedeViral reports indicate that Ghanaian football player, Andre Dede Ayew and his brother, Jordan Ayew are set to exit the national football team – the Blackstars. Tweeps have greeted this report with mixed reactions as some shared memories of the Ayew brothers.See tweets belowStephenAmoahMember of parliament for Nhyiaeso is currently in the trends after making some comments on the E-Levy. According to him, the levy is going to be approved and there is nothing the Minority Caucus in parliament can do about it. Tweeps are however questioning if the minority is the only group against the E-Levy as most people are kicking against it.

See tweets below





We will pass the E-Levy, they [Minority] can’t do anything – MP for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah



So do you people think about Ghanaians????? Mmoa ???????? pic.twitter.com/Dwt72S9eHV — MORE JOLLOF ???????? (@MoreJollof) January 27, 2022

"Verily verily I tell you, the devil gives with one hand ???? and takes back with two hands ????"



This same Stephen Amoah who cried on national television, is now singing a new song ???????? pic.twitter.com/WUI9wZBJkL — AƑƐNYO™ (@cosjigzz) January 26, 2022