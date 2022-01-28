What’s trending today?

What is trending today?

As the weekend draws near, some stories made the trends after a long eventful week, from parliament’s sitting, discussions on E-Levy, to the sports stories that got tweeps talking.

We draw the curtains down on the week’s trends with today’s top five trends.



#ContiMorale



ContiMorale is currently in the trends due to a morale night scheduled for tonight on the KNUST campus.



Boys from the Unity Hall will be holding their first morale chanting for the new semester. Tweeps are however in anticipation of the first morale night, the boys from Conti have also shown their preparedness for the much-touted occasion.



See tweets below





They call it Conti I call it home #ContiMorale pic.twitter.com/iTVsMtW0FQ — Bobie Ansah (@Mr_Bobie_Ansah) January 27, 2022

Tariq is still getting educated about history. But his claims to be an Historian #AfricansAndAfricanAmericans #SecureTheTribe God bless @Prosperity_TDL South Africans do well to get up there to speak same goes to the rest of you Africans and Blacks In General. pic.twitter.com/LMetwz81yH — MOODSWINGS (@realmoodswings) January 27, 2022

Tariq is still getting educated about history. But his claims to be an Historian #AfricansAndAfricanAmericans #SecureTheTribe God bless @Prosperity_TDL South Africans do well to get up there to speak same goes to the rest of you Africans and Blacks In General. pic.twitter.com/LMetwz81yH — MOODSWINGS (@realmoodswings) January 27, 2022

#SecureTheTribeSecure the tribe is still in the trends after Nigerians just will not let go of comments, they deemed racist and disrespectful. These comments were made by some African Americans in a Twitter space held to discuss the importance of migration.Some have expressed their disgust, while others detected the humour in the ongoing brawl.See tweets below

Tariq is still getting educated about history. But his claims to be an Historian #AfricansAndAfricanAmericans #SecureTheTribe God bless @Prosperity_TDL South Africans do well to get up there to speak same goes to the rest of you Africans and Blacks In General. pic.twitter.com/LMetwz81yH — MOODSWINGS (@realmoodswings) January 27, 2022

Dear Ghana Ladies,



As you can see the E-Levy has complicated things so we can't send money to your phones anymore. Henceforth you'll have to come home and take the cash in person. We promise that we won't do you anything.



Yours Lovely,



Ghana Boys. — Da Don (@Opresii) January 27, 2022

E-LevySome calculations have been made to determine how much will be charged on transactions should the E-Levy be passed, netizens have been reacting to the calculated charges and the E-Levy altogether.See tweets below

The technicalities that come with managing the 7 billion e-levy tax will prove difficult for the current administration. Corruption is deeply rooted in our leaders and most probably nation will realize only 2 billion from the e-levy tax #joysms — Gh Kabutey????????✨ (@ghkabutey) January 28, 2022

Aggressive attacker . Brilliant close control . Lethal coming inside from the left. Brilliant striker of the ball. Full of energy , tenacious presser. Cross between Suarez and Bobby. Hope Iv answered all the questions I’m getting on Luis Diaz and what kind of played he is.#LFC pic.twitter.com/zKNjlMYBAT — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) January 28, 2022

Aggressive attacker . Brilliant close control . Lethal coming inside from the left. Brilliant striker of the ball. Full of energy , tenacious presser. Cross between Suarez and Bobby. Hope Iv answered all the questions I’m getting on Luis Diaz and what kind of played he is.#LFC pic.twitter.com/zKNjlMYBAT — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) January 28, 2022

#DiazLuis Fernando Díaz Marulanda is a Colombian professional footballer who plays as a winger for the Portuguese Primeira Liga club Porto and the Colombia national team.He is in the trends as current reports have it that Liverpool will submit an official bid in the coming hours for Luís Diaz after making it to the top of Liverpool FC’s scouting list.An amount of €40m guaranteed plus easy bonuses around €20m plus €5m difficult bonuses is due the player should the transfer be successful.See tweets below

#NonLivingThing



NonLivingThing is currently in the trends as Ghanaians are in anticipation of the visuals to Sarkodie’s new single featuring @Oxladeofficial which is to drop today.



Tweeps have been talking about the songs and making videos to promote the single as they wait for the visuals.



See tweets below



