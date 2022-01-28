What’s trending today?

0
Fri, 28 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As the weekend draws near, some stories made the trends after a long eventful week, from parliament’s sitting, discussions on E-Levy, to the sports stories that got tweeps talking.

We draw the curtains down on the week’s trends with today’s top five trends.

#ContiMorale

ContiMorale is currently in the trends due to a morale night scheduled for tonight on the KNUST campus.

Boys from the Unity Hall will be holding their first morale chanting for the new semester. Tweeps are however in anticipation of the first morale night, the boys from Conti have also shown their preparedness for the much-touted occasion.

#SecureTheTribe

Secure the tribe is still in the trends after Nigerians just will not let go of comments, they deemed racist and disrespectful. These comments were made by some African Americans in a Twitter space held to discuss the importance of migration.

Some have expressed their disgust, while others detected the humour in the ongoing brawl.

E-Levy

Some calculations have been made to determine how much will be charged on transactions should the E-Levy be passed, netizens have been reacting to the calculated charges and the E-Levy altogether.

#Diaz

Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda is a Colombian professional footballer who plays as a winger for the Portuguese Primeira Liga club Porto and the Colombia national team.

He is in the trends as current reports have it that Liverpool will submit an official bid in the coming hours for Luís Diaz after making it to the top of Liverpool FC’s scouting list.

An amount of €40m guaranteed plus easy bonuses around €20m plus €5m difficult bonuses is due the player should the transfer be successful.

#NonLivingThing

NonLivingThing is currently in the trends as Ghanaians are in anticipation of the visuals to Sarkodie’s new single featuring @Oxladeofficial which is to drop today.

Tweeps have been talking about the songs and making videos to promote the single as they wait for the visuals.

