What’s trending today?

What Ghanaians are saying on social media today

Issues surrounding the 2021 report on Human Right Practices in Ghana released by the US State Department, the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the strike by the members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana have for the past few days dominated Ghana's traditional media landscape.

But are these the only issues some celebrities and ordinary Ghanaians are talking about?



GhanaWeb takes a look at the top trending issues Ghanaians are talking about on Twitter and the reasons they are talking about these issues.



Bank of Ghana



Ghana’s central bank, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) is the number trending issue on Twitter. Ghanaians are talking about the bank the most because of a warning issued on a new cryptocurrency called "SIDICOIN".



The bank said the "SIDICOIN" which is an investment scheme is not been licensed to operate in Ghana.



“The public is hereby cautioned that neither this investment scheme nor the Promoters of the company have obtained the approval of Bank of Ghana, to operate in the banking and payment services sector," BoG added.



See some of the tweets by Ghanaians including celebrities like Stonebwoy:





MenzGold Customers' statement on stonebwoy's endorsement sidicoin has triggered a response from Bank of Ghana pic.twitter.com/XTw6ZQm5qf — Frederick Forson (@ForsonFrederick) April 27, 2022

..you could actually lose all of your money. For instance the owner of Twitter sold his first tweet through NFT for over 1.6 million dollars and today the one who bought it is even struggling to get just 10,000 dollars. He’s lost 1.6 million dollars. Bank of Ghana can’t protect — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) April 21, 2022

Notice to the General Public on a Cryptocurrency Investment Scheme Called 'SIDICOIN' pic.twitter.com/5Si2QywN1a — Bank of Ghana (@thebankofghana) April 27, 2022

The second leading issue Ghanaians are talking about is Menzgold, probably because the caution by the Bank of Ghana on "SIDICOIN" reminded them of Nana Appiah Mensah’s investment scheme.Menzgold Ghana Limited is a Ghanaian gold dealership and investment firm that promised customers an average of 7-10 percent monthly returns on investments.The company was however ordered to shut down by the Securities and Exchange Commission for operating under a false pretext which lead to the funds of a lot of Ghanaians being locked up. Menzgold has since begun to refund the investment of its customers.

As you take care of your physical life be concern also with the your spiritual life bcos it's the spiritual that controls the physical. Spiritual life matters!



Adultery????Regina Daniels????Menzgold????half assini — Dr Bobbylegger (@narh_dr) April 28, 2022

But I don’t understand why people belittle @stonebwoy . That guy is an intelligent soul not just a musician . Yes he was once an ambassador to Menzgold , he learnt from that . So don’t expect him to come out with another failing firm to dupe people. 1Gad ❤️???? — Deewiz911 (@deewiz911) April 27, 2022

The name Torres is the third most trending issue on Twitter trends in Ghana, referring to the Spanish football club Villarreal’s defender Pau Torres for his performance in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match against the English side, Liverpool FC.Some Ghanaians are saying that a penalty should have been awarded against Torres for a tackle on Liverpool's player, Mohammed Salah.Some are also commending his performance in the match and have urged Manchester United to sign and partner him with Raphael Varane in their defensive backline.

But I don’t understand why people belittle @stonebwoy . That guy is an intelligent soul not just a musician . Yes he was once an ambassador to Menzgold , he learnt from that . So don’t expect him to come out with another failing firm to dupe people. 1Gad ❤️???? — Deewiz911 (@deewiz911) April 27, 2022

Yes, Liverpool should have had a penalty after Mo Salah got throttled by Pau Torres pic.twitter.com/3AP41lWjK8 — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) April 27, 2022

????️ Pau Torres: "Tell our fans that it'll be different next week. We'll be ourselves again. We are still confident of winning. Villarreal still have a say in this tie."#UCL pic.twitter.com/3Wxvv5BPtG — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 27, 2022

????️ Pau Torres: "Tell our fans that it'll be different next week. We'll be ourselves again. We are still confident of winning. Villarreal still have a say in this tie."#UCL pic.twitter.com/3Wxvv5BPtG — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 27, 2022

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale is also making the trends on Twitter in Ghana. The artist just released another hit song “Rising Youth”, after realising “On God” just some few days ago.“Rising Youth” has been one of the top songs on YouTube and other music streaming platforms.

Nigerians love for shatta wale's music is unconditional ????. God bless you @Skiibii ???? for the support regardless #RisingYouth pic.twitter.com/kfk5pdNrZi — WebkidAfrika (@webkid_afrika) April 25, 2022