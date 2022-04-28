0
Menu
News

What’s trending today?

Social Media 1.png What Ghanaians are saying on social media today

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Issues surrounding the 2021 report on Human Right Practices in Ghana released by the US State Department, the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the strike by the members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana have for the past few days dominated Ghana's traditional media landscape.

But are these the only issues some celebrities and ordinary Ghanaians are talking about?

GhanaWeb takes a look at the top trending issues Ghanaians are talking about on Twitter and the reasons they are talking about these issues.

Bank of Ghana

Ghana’s central bank, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) is the number trending issue on Twitter. Ghanaians are talking about the bank the most because of a warning issued on a new cryptocurrency called "SIDICOIN".

The bank said the "SIDICOIN" which is an investment scheme is not been licensed to operate in Ghana.

“The public is hereby cautioned that neither this investment scheme nor the Promoters of the company have obtained the approval of Bank of Ghana, to operate in the banking and payment services sector," BoG added.

See some of the tweets by Ghanaians including celebrities like Stonebwoy:





Menzgold

The second leading issue Ghanaians are talking about is Menzgold, probably because the caution by the Bank of Ghana on "SIDICOIN" reminded them of Nana Appiah Mensah’s investment scheme.

Menzgold Ghana Limited is a Ghanaian gold dealership and investment firm that promised customers an average of 7-10 percent monthly returns on investments.

The company was however ordered to shut down by the Securities and Exchange Commission for operating under a false pretext which lead to the funds of a lot of Ghanaians being locked up. Menzgold has since begun to refund the investment of its customers.

Read some of the things Ghanaians are saying about Menzgold below:





Torres

The name Torres is the third most trending issue on Twitter trends in Ghana, referring to the Spanish football club Villarreal’s defender Pau Torres for his performance in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match against the English side, Liverpool FC.

Some Ghanaians are saying that a penalty should have been awarded against Torres for a tackle on Liverpool's player, Mohammed Salah.

Some are also commending his performance in the match and have urged Manchester United to sign and partner him with Raphael Varane in their defensive backline.

See some of the tweets







"Shatta Wale's Music"

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale is also making the trends on Twitter in Ghana. The artist just released another hit song “Rising Youth”, after realising “On God” just some few days ago.

“Rising Youth” has been one of the top songs on YouTube and other music streaming platforms.

See some of the tweets by Ghanaians on Wale’s new hit “Rising Youth”:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Related Articles: