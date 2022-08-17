What’s trending today?

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

These days if you want to find out what is going on in your country, social media sites such as Twitter are Facebook are your go-to places.

In the trends, especially for your country, you get to see what netizens are talking about.



Today footballers Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, musician Tinny and tech guru Elon Musk are dominating the trends for various reasons.



So why are these personalities trending? Well here are the answers.



Asamoah Gyan



Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has been in the trend since yesterday following his startling revelation that he wants to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In an interview with the BBC, Gyan who has played at three previous World Cups (2006,2010, 2014) says he wants another chance to right the wrongs of missing that crucial penalty against Uruguay during the 2010 edition in South Africa.



This desire is so important to him because Ghana has once again been paired against Uruguay.





“Honor Asamoah Gyan’s wish” is weird talk. Makes it sound like the man played for the black stars without any monetary compensation or career advancement.



We always say this of entertainers in this country (footballers, musicians, actors) — shafman (@shafic_osman) August 17, 2022

Can’t believe there are people trying to turn this Asamoah Gyan thing into a serious debate. If your club say them dey sign am today to lead your line you go fit mad. Why are people so irrational when it comes to the national team? — Gambit ♠️???? (@SmylyThe3rd) August 16, 2022

Gyan has not played active football for almost two years but believes he can get in shape in time for a tournament which begins in less than 100 days.While some believe he is going to be a great addition to the squad, some believe he has run his race and must give others a chance. Only time will tell if his wishes will be granted by Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

Another former Black Stars player who has been in the trends is Sulley Ali Muntari. The former AC Milan star is a subject of interest for defending league champions Asante Kotoko as the club prepares for the CAF Champions League this term.



Muntari is said to be close to joining Kotoko, and usually, that is not a problem but the player was only a few months ago playing for Accra Hearts of Oak and even though his six-month contract expired at the end of the season, there were indications that he was going to stay a little while longer.



Knowing the rivalry between Kotoko and Hearts it is no surprise that both sets of fans have been talking about the move on social media today.



Tinny



Also trending since yesterday is musician Tinny. The artiste who is noted for his dexterity to rap in the Ga dialect was furious in a recent interview with Abeiku Santana. Why? Tinny did not find it amusing when colleague musician Stonebwoy allegedly paid a debt of GH2000 said to be owed by Tinny.



Stonebwoy had gone to do an interview on radio where the presenter mentioned that someone had accused Tinny of owing him the said amount, there Stonebwoy promised to settle the debt but it appears Tinny was not happy about the fact that Stonebwoy did not even reach out to him to ask if indeed he owed the said person.



Tinny used unprintable words on both the radio host and Stonebwoy. The incident has got a lot of people talking.

Sometimes try and mind your business o cos you might think you are just helping the person. You will end up doing more harm than good just like what happened between stonebwoy and tinny ???? — Akua riri ???? (@Akua_gh_) August 17, 2022

STONEBWOY & TINNY - THE ISSUE - MY TAKE ON THIS



1- Stonebwoy didn’t do anything wrong for accepting to pay his colleague’s debt even if the story was true or false. He was only trying to be nice and to stop that embarrassment immediately that was going on at that time on radio. — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) August 16, 2022

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

The tech guru Elon Musk got Manchester United fans excited about the idea of him buying the club. As you may already know, Manchester United is going through a tough time right now having lost their opening two games of the English Premier League season. Many fans believe the team is struggling because of the poor way it is being run and thus the tweet by Musk seemed to have received the blessing of disappointed and disgruntled fans who want a new direction for the club.

Elon Musk always makes public the things that he wouldn’t buy. Those he would, he keeps them private until he does. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) August 17, 2022