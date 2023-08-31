What’s trending today?

File photo

Bank of Ghana’s over GH¢60 billion loss in 2022, Coup action in Gabon and West Africa and the aftermath of the August 26 NPP Super Delegates Conference have garnered a lot of social and mainstream media reactions and discussions.

But are these the only things Ghanaians are talking about in the country?



GhanaWeb, today, has put together a number of things Ghanaians and other celebrities are talking about on X and why.



Cecilia Dapaah



Trending on number one on Twitter today is the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.



An Accra High Court has ordered the special prosecutor to return all seized money from Cecilia Dapaah within seven days.



Explaining that there is no reasonable ground for the OSP to do so.



Below are some tweets on Cecilia Dapaah





Burkina Faso ✔️



Mali ✔️



Niger ✔️



Gabon ✔️ Cameroon ????



Sierra Leone ????



In May 2022, we demanded the end of French colonialism in Africa!



Africans are breaking free from French Neo-colonial shackles! No surrender! No retreat! pic.twitter.com/L7B6oJqagW — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) August 31, 2023

The military in Burkina Faso are in the process of nationalising their mining companies. One of them, Perkins mines officials destroyed their vehicles before leaving. This is the reaction of French before leaving. ☆☆☆☆☆ If This Is Not Wickedness, Tell Me What Is. Why Not… pic.twitter.com/NGPvAOIei8 — I LOVE THE ARMY???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@stoneheart53) August 21, 2023

TRAORÉ TO YOUTH: WE NEED SHOVELS AS WELL AS GUNS!



Burkina Faso’s leader wants the country’s young people to help transform the nation. Speaking on Youth Day, Ibrahim Traoré - only 34 himself - urged his audience to “aim very high.”



He said plans were underway to make mining -… pic.twitter.com/7DsCYCWkUl — African Stream (@african_stream) August 21, 2023

Boakye Agyarko has, however, withdrawn from the election for what he describes as unfair and unjust treatment from the party.



He explains that the decision of the NPP to limit the number of voters in the run-off is unconstitutional.



Here are some tweets on Boakye Agyarko





CONFIRMED



BOAKYE AGYARKO withdraws from the run-off scheduled for Saturday, 2nd September. @bkagyarko has done a yeomanry service to the party. RESPECT ???????? pic.twitter.com/JXYFNjxIGi — Castin Billz (@CastinBillz) August 31, 2023

#FixTheMotoway is also in the trends on Twitter Ghana.Netizens are calling on the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah to reconstruct the Tema Motorway.Most of the tweeps are complaining about the rate at which road crashes are occurring on the Tema Motorway.

Read some tweets on #FixTheMotorway below:





Make he come see the motorway in case he no know what dey happen.



Squad dey get accidents dey die and things #FixTheMotorway https://t.co/zmvIaGT3vn — YourCarGuy ???????????? (@FrankDoe101) August 21, 2023

king @sarkodie you’ve been using the Tema motorway. You see how terrible the road is. Please adding your voice to this campaign would be impactful. #FixTheMotorway pic.twitter.com/lIiRvd4VPL — Ayawaso West Sarkodie (@kwame_sarkcess) August 31, 2023

Drove on the motorway with a SUV but I still felt the bumps and shakes.



Very dangerous road. Iron rods are exposed, asphalt patches are now rumble strips. #FixTheMotorway — mike oxlong (@Agorkoli_) August 31, 2023

These media houses must support us to push this agenda “Fix The Motorway” because that road is a death trap #FixTheMotorway????️ — Joe Funds (@JoeUnchained) August 31, 2023

