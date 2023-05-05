2
Menu
News

What’s wrong in reviewing FSHS policy to make it better – Apaak to Akufo-Addo

Bawumia And Nana Addo Free SHs 3.png File photo

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has expressed worry over why President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party government are adamant in reviewing the Free Senior High School (FSHS) Education.

This comes on the back of the Methodist Church of Ghana calling on the government to review one of its flagship policies, the FSHS.

According to the Methodist Church, irrespective of how the policy has been welcomed by Ghanaians there is the need to revise it.

Commenting on the call by the Methodist Church, Dr. Clement Apaak indicated that President Akufo-Addo must listen to the many calls for the policy to be relooked at.

“Stakeholders in education, the clergy, unions, parents and well-meaning Ghanaians have all called for and/or supported the call for a review of the FSHS policy, except Akufo-Addo and his NPP government. What is wrong with reviewing a policy to make it better, I don’t get it!” the lawmaker stated in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Methodist Church of Ghana has also disclosed that the FSHS policy has been saddled with challenges the government must accept and embark on a review.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Watch Asantehene's departure to UK to attend Charles III's coronation
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests