What’s wrong in reviewing FSHS policy to make it better – Apaak to Akufo-Addo

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has expressed worry over why President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party government are adamant in reviewing the Free Senior High School (FSHS) Education.

This comes on the back of the Methodist Church of Ghana calling on the government to review one of its flagship policies, the FSHS.



According to the Methodist Church, irrespective of how the policy has been welcomed by Ghanaians there is the need to revise it.



Commenting on the call by the Methodist Church, Dr. Clement Apaak indicated that President Akufo-Addo must listen to the many calls for the policy to be relooked at.

“Stakeholders in education, the clergy, unions, parents and well-meaning Ghanaians have all called for and/or supported the call for a review of the FSHS policy, except Akufo-Addo and his NPP government. What is wrong with reviewing a policy to make it better, I don’t get it!” the lawmaker stated in a tweet.



Meanwhile, the Methodist Church of Ghana has also disclosed that the FSHS policy has been saddled with challenges the government must accept and embark on a review.