What secret does Adwoa Safo know that is preventing you from sacking her? – Ablakwa asks Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is puzzled by the seeming inaction of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the curious case of the Member of the Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Okudzeto Ablakwa could not fathom why a Minister of State would abandon her post for that long and nothing has been done about it.



He is thus questioning if Sarah Adwoa Safo has some dirt on government that is scaring them from taking her on.



“I have been wondering what makes the Hon. Adwoa Safo so powerful and untouchable. I did not know that a minister of state could be this powerful. I have never seen a Minister of state being absent for this long. Almost a year absent and she can’t be fired. What does Adwoa Safo know that she can’t be fired. What do they fear that she will say that they cant sack him? What secret does she know?,” he quizzed on Good Morning Ghana.



The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection had her leave extended on October 6, 2021.

In a statement issued on the aforementioned date, the presidency explained that the extension of the leave was due to personal reasons.



“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has extended the leave of absence from office for the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya, which was to have ended on 31 August 2021,” a statement from the Office of the President said.



But in a recent media attack, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong accused Sarah Adwoa Safo of holding government to ransom.



“She is saying she wants to be a deputy Majority Leader. That woman has failed in life. A whole cabinet minister [for Gender, Children and Social Protection] now demanding that she should be made a deputy Majority Leader before she comes [to Parliament],” he said.