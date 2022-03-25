1
What some politicians have posted on social media ahead of Ghana vs Nigeria clash

Blackstars Teampick Bbp1050 Ghana will play against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium tonight

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana meets Nigeria in crucial World Cup qualifier

Ghana to host Nigeria in first leg of double header qualifier

Ghanaians rally behind Black Stars

There is an all-out effort to rally Ghanaians behind the Black Stars ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifier against Nigeria later today.

A win by the Black Stars today will not only boost the chances of the team emerging as one of Africa’s representatives in Qatar, but will also serve as a catalyst for reigniting public support, following an abysmal performance at the 2021 AFCON.

Beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria will also mean Ghana has earned yet another mileage in the contentious bragging right battle between the two West African nations.

Ahead of the match, some members of Ghana’s political class have taken to social media to showcase their preparation and support for the Stars in the crunch encounter.

From Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to former President John Dramani Mahama and Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah among others, GhanaWeb has collated social media posts by some members of the Ghana’s political class in support of the Black Stars.

