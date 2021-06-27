What some top personalities have said ahead of Hearts vs Kotoko clash

Bernard Avle, Serwaa Amihere, Kwame A-Plus and Afia Pokuaa

As the battle for the much-awaited super clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko get set for kickoff this afternoon, a number of Ghanaian personalities have advanced support for their preferred clubs.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko go into today’s fixture tied on points at the top of the league standings with 56 points apiece even though Hearts sit on top due to superior goal difference.



Coming into this game Asante Kotoko played a tough game against Karela United where the Porcupine Warriors earned the maximum three points after wining the game 2-1.



But for a controversial penalty scored by Brazilian player, Fabio Gama, Kotoko would have dropped important points.



An in-form Hearts of Oak side also defeated Legon Cities in an Accra Derby on Thursday by 2-1.



The Phobians registered two goals in the first half and later went to bed in the second half as Legon Cities kept probing for a goal.



As keen as today's game is, some top personalities who ordinarily will not 'dabble' in football have all gotten involved in what has been tagged as the biggest and crunchiest game in a long time.

Broadcast journalist, Bernard Avle has high hopes that Accra Hearts of Oak would defeat the Porcupine Warriors, but his fellow compatriot, Afia Pokua believes the Kotoko would carry the day.





Two people who have been vocal about the #SuperClash are @real_vim and @benkoku



For @real_vim, her love for Kotoko is a tradition and Hearts do not have a chance tomorrow. @benkoku is a Phobian through and through and Hearts will win because it's their time.#WarmUpPlus pic.twitter.com/ku2NpcjPhe — #3Sports (@3SportsGh) June 26, 2021

Information Minister and MP for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah expressed his love for Asante Kotoko when he posted a picture of the team's emblem.As if that wasn’t enough, popular broadcaster, Afia Pokua also known as Vim Lady also showcased her love for the Porcupine Warriors by posting a picture of herself in a Kotoko replica jersey.

Fabu eeeeee



2-1 will be the scoreline pic.twitter.com/ZxkQgGTPJb — Afia Pokua(realvim) (@real_vim) June 26, 2021

GhOne TV personality, Serwaa Amihere is also in the mix, she has in the last 24-hors tweeted several posts about Kotoko emerging tops from today's game, going as far as replacing her social media display picture with the Kotoko badge.Actor and politician, John Dumelo who is a known fan of the Phobians has sworn to sweep the Accra Sports Stadium should the Porcupine Warriors defeat his darling club.

Meanwhile, MP for Ningo-Prampram Sam George is on record to have warned Kuami Eugene not to attempt performing at the Accra Sports Stadium today. He is also expected to be at the stadium for the match.





Accra Hearts of Oak belongs to the fans. We say we do not want Kwami Eugene to perform at our stadium on Sunday. He can perform at Baba Yara before they leave Kumasi or perform on their team bus but at our Accra Sports Stadium di3r, make them forget kraa. End of discussion.???????????? — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) June 25, 2021

Boss why are you soo Mad.



I beg calm down wai. Your health is important to us all. It's supposed to be a game of Love. I Beg You???????? https://t.co/VKambENhH2 — Kuami Eugene (@KuamiEugene) June 25, 2021

But reacting to the MP's 'no performance position, Kuami Eugene asked the MP to take things easy in a social media post. Subsequently, he saluted both clubs on Saturday night when he turned up for an award he won at the 2021 VGMAs held at the Accra International Conference Center.Social commentator and Musician Kwame A-Plus also believes the Phobians would show their class in today’s game.





Another broadcaster, Bridget Otoo is also confident Hearts of Oak would win the match.



The new Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Mustapha Hamid who is also a staunch fan of Hearts of Oak has kept his cool and is expected to be at the stadium today.



GhanaWeb will carry Live Updates of the crunch duel starting 1pm.