What to expect from Nogokpo chiefs as Agyinasare’s 14-day ultimatum expires

As the 14-day ultimatum issued by the chiefs and elders of Nogokpo in the Ketu South District of the Volta Region comes to an end on Friday, June 16, 2023, there are questions of ‘what next?’

Also, while the day is yet to be fully expended, it still leaves room (of some hours) to see whether or not the Founder and Leader of the Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, will make a showing or not.



So far, there have been many split calls for the revered clergyman to either appear before the Nogokpo chiefs or not.



Others, including some members of the clergy, have also called out the archbishop, describing his comments are extremely damaging.



One of such persons was the President of the Pan African Clergy Council, Bishop Dr. Fred Akakpo, who told GhanaWeb that the comments that were made by the revered clergyman were ‘totally defamatory.’



He also stressed that if care is not taken, this statement could erupt into a conflict that could lead to the loss of many lives.



“The statement the archbishop made is totally defamatory. It implies that the people are possessed, including the Christians living among them. He did not attack the deity of the town or invoke the wrath of the deity but rather the community.

“His statement can give birth to a serious tribal or religious conflict leading to loss of lives and property,” he said.



But in the instance that Archbishop Charles Agyinasare does not show up, what moves does the Nogokpo leadership intend to make?



According to their statement of June 2, 2023, titled, “Archbishop Agyinasare to meet Council of Elders of Nogokpo in Person Within 14 Days,” the chiefs and people of Nogokpo called on the Peace Council of Ghana and the Christian Council of Ghana to implore the healing-evangelist to appear before them.



The statement also gave an idea of what the chiefs of Nogokpo intend to do in the instance that the priest refuses to show up.



“That it is expected that this 14 days ultimatum given to Agyinasare would serve as a peremptory to do the needful, but his rejection might compel us to advice ourselves,” the point 9 of their 10-pointer statement said.



What that specific action will be is one that is yet to be determined, and all will wait with baited breath.

