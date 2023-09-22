What transpired when I met Alan Kyerematen – Stephen Ntim reveals

National of the New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ntim

The National Chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayensu Ntim, has revealed he visited the former Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen after his exit from the flagbearer race of the party.

He says that as a political party that believes in numbers, it is imperative that all members are brought on board the train to help the party retain power in 2024.



Stephen Ayensu Ntim, who was speaking in an interview on Accra-based OMAN FM, indicated that he has visited a number of the flagbearer aspirants who are currently out of the contest in order to bring them on board and also address their concerns, if any.



“I’ve visited the houses of most of them. I’m left with just about two of them whom I’ve not visited yet. I went to Alan Kyerematen’s house after he pulled out of the contest. I didn’t sense anything bad. He is not angry. From our conversations, I can tell he still has the political party at heart.



Wherever I went, I was received warmly. They listened to me and we had great conversations about the political party. Even though they had concerns, the fact that the National Chairman visited them is okay and they were able to make me aware of what their concerns and challenges are,” he said.



New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Alan Kyerematen has formally communicated his withdrawal from the process that will lead to the National Delegates Conference that will elect a flagbearer of the NPP.

