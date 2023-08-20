‘What will Akufo-Addo be remembered for’ – Prophet Kofi Oduro asks God in prayer

Prophet Kofi Oduro of Alabaster International Ministry has restated that he ahs not stopped praying for president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo despite having concerns about how governance is going on.

In a video of his sermon posted on Ngosra TV, a YouTube channel, he said he has had cause to ask God during prayer that what will Akufo-Addo be remembered for.



“I pray for my president everyday, yesterday when I was praying, I asked God, what will Akufo-Addo be remembered for?



“If Minister of Sanitation has all this money, can you imagine what Minister of Finance has? Wicked nation, how will you escape the damnation of hell,” he said in connection with the theft of a million dollars and other sums of monies from home of former sanitation minister.



His sermon was generally on the damnation of hell which he insists will affect not only politicians but ordinary people who engage in misdeeds.



“It is not every money we spend,” he tasked preachers to speak out. He added that people who snatch husbands, those who take loans and don’t repay, “ you are on your way to hell.”

Prophet Oduro is on record as chastising the current government over a myriad of issues, from the issues of corruption and galamsey through to the economic struggles and general misgovernance.



Watch his sermon below:







