What will Samira Bawumia say about her ‘super incompetent’ husband? – Presenter ‘fights’ for Mahama

Samira Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama

Bawumia labeled Mahama incompetent in 2016

Bawumia being chased to address current economic challenges



Radio presenter says Samira Bawumia must assess her husband publicly



In the runup to the 2016 elections, then Vice-Presidential candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia labelled then President John Dramani Mahama as an ‘incompetent’ leader.



His wife, Samira Bawumia, will join in the jibe whenever she mounted the campaign platform calling Mahama a failure who needed to be shown the exit.



The New Patriotic Party, NPP< led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo eventually won the polls and secured re-election in 2020, on both occasions beating John Dramani Mahama.

In the wake of current economic hardship, which the government has acknowledged and blamed largely on COVID-19 and its impact, a radio presenter with Accra FM has charged at the Bawumias.



In a broadcast ahead of 6th March, Nana Ama Agyarko called out Samira Bawumia for remaining silent on the state of the economy knowing well the status of her husband in the economic management affairs of government.



“Samira Bawumia and her husband must be put on a platform and (she) asked what she will tell her husband. We need Samira and her husband on a platform so we can ask her what she has to say about her husband, the economic messiah.



“Can you open your mouth to insult Mahama of incompetence when your husband is super incompetent? When your husband, the Lord of all calculations is totally clueless,” she charged.



She further accused the then government of employing political lies and deception to capture political power but woefully running the country aground with nothing to show for massive borrowing over the last six years.

Government has so far failed to pass a key revenue generation measure contained in the 2022 budget, the Electronic Transactions Tax (E-Levy).



The levy has failed to secure Parliamentary approval due to lack of sufficient numbers on the side of the Majority. Opponents of levy have repeatedly called on the Vice President to speak on the issue.



The call is usually premised on the fact that he is head of government’s Economic Management Team and also his open opposition to taxing Mobile Money transactions, which the E-levy at a certain threshold seeks to do.



