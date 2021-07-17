What will keep us in power is to deliver faithfully to Ghanaians – Freddy Blay

Constituency Chairpersons of the NPP at a two - day conference in Koforidua

Source: Mcanthony Dagyenga

The National Chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Frederick Worsemao Blay, has called on all party members, especially those occupying positions in government, to endeavor to make the core values of the NPP be their hallmark in the discharge of their services to Ghanaians.

Addressing Constituency Chairpersons of the party who are currently in a two-day conference in Koforidua, Mr. Freddie Blay implored the party faithful to put aside their individual parochial interests and rather focus on executing the core values of the New Patriotic Party.



He said the core value of the NPP is commitment and dedication to public service, calling on them never to forget that the NPP and its members define who they are as the democratic ideals of serving the interest of the people of Ghana to build a better country.



“The core values of the NPP is the commitment and dedication to public service. We must never forget that we define who we are as the democratic ideals in serving the interest of the people to build a better Ghana".



“We must remember that what will keep us in power and help us build a sustainable future is our dedication to delivering faithfully to the people of Ghana than our individual interest,” he stressed.



The NPP National Chairman also reminded party executives that there is an unbreakable umbilical cord that links the party to its baby, the government, and therefore must remember that the performance of the government at any given time is seen as the reflection on the party.

“The culture that sees politics as a way to enrich ourselves is a residue for our self-destruction. We must reject it. we must put Ghana first in all we do as a party to build a sustainable future,” he added.



Mr. Freddie Blay urged all party executives, especially at the constituency level, to commit themselves to building the NPP to remain attractive to the people of Ghana and remain in power.



This, he said, would sustain the gains of the NPP and generally enhance members' welfare as Ghanaians.



All 275 constituency chairpersons of NPP are currently in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, in a conference to deliberate on ensuring a sustainable vision of the Party and to launch what they call the “NPP Constituency Officers’ Welfare” fund.



The Fund will take contributions from party executive members to meet their own future welfare needs so that none would have to depend on national executives or the government for such needs.