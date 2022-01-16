What withdrawal of Bagbin’s military attaché means

Alban Bagbin

Alban Bagbin's military personnel withdrawn

GAF says they were not assigned without proper procedure



Bagbin describes the move as an attempt to deny him security protection



The military high command wrote a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to withdraw some four military personnel attached to his office because they were not assigned “without proper procedure”.



According to the Ghana Armed Forces, efforts are made to regularise their attachment to the Speaker of Parliament.



“The under-named military personnel were attached to the Office of the Rt Honourable Speaker of Parliament without the proper procedure.



“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularise their attachment,” the statement signed by the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, NP Andoh to the Speaker said.

But the government of Ghana, through the National Security Ministry, has been explaining what the withdrawal of the military attaché of the Speaker of Parliament means.



In a one-page statement issued under the letterhead of the ministry, the rumour that, the government of Ghana is scheming to rid the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, of his protection was denied.



The ministry stated that, the withdrawal of the military personnel does not translate into the downgrading of the security detail of the Speaker of Parliament.



The National Security Ministry said further, the rationale behind the move has been misconstrued as a deliberate ploy by the Executive.



“The Ministry of National Security would like to place on record that, contrary to the aforesaid misinterpretation, all requisite resources including logistics and personnel required for the full protection of the Speaker have been provided,” the Ministry statement said in parts.



It added, “It is worth noting that for the first time since 2017, the security arrangements for both the Speaker and Members of Parliament have been significantly enhanced.”

“It also needs stating that personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces do not form part of the security detail for the Speaker and Parliament as Parliamentary security support is provided by the Ghana Police Service. Any need for specific agency support is typically executed on the need-basis in accordance with stated state protocols,” the statement stressed.



The Ministry insisted, “there has neither been a withdrawal of the security detail for the Speaker nor a reduction in the security strength of Parliament.”



