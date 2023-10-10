Whatever Akufo-Addo touches turns into dust– Alhassan Suhuyini

MP for Tamale Central, Alhassan Sayibu Suhiyini

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhiyini, has made a scathing assessment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's leadership.

According to him, everything the president touches turns into dust.



His comments come as a reaction to the recent incident where individuals believed to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) disrupted a live show on UTV, citing concerns about political bias.



Making an appearance on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, the MP noted that the president has failed in his attempt to expand media freedom in the country.



“In my view, whatever His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo has touched has turned into dust. For him, the fight to expand media freedom was just a means to an end. All the struggles that he engaged in clearly as president have proven that it was just a means to an end and that he was never really committed to those values and principles,” he said.



Suhiyini went on to elaborate on the broader implications of recent political developments, emphasizing the consequences for the country.

He highlighted that the president has had a track record of mismanagement within the NPP and as president.



“Some of the things when they happen in political parties, we just ignore and treat them as mere political gimmicks, but we forget of the consequences they can have on all of us as a country.



"When he [referred to Nana Addo] led the New Patriotic Party and indebted the party to a point where the party’s headquarters was almost sold, we thought it was just an NPP matter. Now he’s become president, and he has taken our debt levels to an unsustainable level we have never seen before. Not even one Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) is enough, as we are going for a second one,” he added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/SEA

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



