52
Menu
News

When Bagbin was practising law, you were selling spare parts – Murtala to Majority Leader

Kyei Mensah Bonsu Muntalla Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed (left), Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (right)

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central MP, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has berated the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for saying that the Speaker of Parliament does not understand the laws of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 at Parliament sighted by GhanaWeb, Murtala said that Majority Leader always wants to challenge the Speaker and has been attacking him needlessly.

He added that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu cannot in anyway compare himself to Speaker Alban Bagbin when it comes to constitutional and legal matters.

“The Majority Leader has a penchant for attacking the person of the Speaker. And he does that all the time. Any opportunity he gets he picks on the Speaker. He did that on the floor, the Speaker didn’t want to sink into the gutters and the Speaker was very diplomatic.

“You listen to him in the press conference and he even said that the Speaker doesn’t even understand the law. When the Speaker was a lawyer practising you, Honourable Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, you were selling spare parts at Magazine, at the time the Speaker was a practising lawyer,” he said.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, while reacting to the Speaker’s decision to allow the plenary to debate the fate of Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo and two other legislators over absenteeism, said that Alban Bagbin does not understand the law.

He said that Speaker’s ruling on Adwoa Safo was unfortunate and that he totally disagrees with him.

Alban Bagbin on October 26, 2022, gave a ruling that the report of the committee set up to look into the case of the MP and two others who absented themselves for a number of sittings should be presented before the whole house to be debated.

He, therefore, dismissed the objection of the Majority Leader to the admissibility of the committee report for the consideration of the house.

“As I have noted in this ruling, the decision (sic) on not to admit a motion is the exclusive preserve of the Speaker. In view of the foregoing, the House is well within its right to receive and consider reports of the committee and make a determination arising out of the consideration.

“In the circumstances, it is my ruling that the motion was rightfully admitted and the report of the committee is subject to the consideration of the house. It goes without saying that the (sic) objection of the Majority Leader today (sic) is hereby dismissed…” he concluded his verdict.

Watch the interview below:

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





IB/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Related Articles: