'When I’m set up with a beautiful lady like you, I will fall' – ASEPA Boss tells host

Mensah Thompson is Executive Director of ASEPA

It is alleged that when women are used as a trap for men, especially men in power, these men fall helplessly.

Even though the allegation has been proven on some occasions to be true, Executive Director of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has a different story to tell.



Appearing on CTV’s Dwabre Mu Obra Mu Nsem, the ASEPA boss asserted that he is not a womanizer.



Answering the question: "They say people who are difficult are often tested by women. Are you a womanizer?"



Mensah Thompson emphatically said “No”.



However, he quickly added, “But when I’m set up with a beautiful woman like you, I’ll fall,” amidst laughter.



The presenter who blushed for some few minutes reverted to asking him if he had had any of such temptations in the past.

“I’m very private but so long as I am a man, I cannot say I won’t have relations with a woman but I’m very careful. The role we play is very important so I make sure that, that takes the most important part of my life. So, it is my work and school that take most of my time,” he answered.



He further explained that “It is not like the temptations don’t come. When I show you my social media, you will realize that I have a lot of messages asking 'to meet you' and others, I don’t respond to those at all. It won’t happen that I will see a girl on Facebook and go and meet her. I don’t have the time. Looking at where God has elevated me, I can’t be involved in these things,” Mensah Thompson declared boldly.



