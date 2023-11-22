When it comes to economic management, NDC is like a ‘kiosk’ university; we are like KNUST, Legon – Dr Amoah

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Stephen Amoah in parliament on November 21, 2023

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Stephen Amoah, has touted the prowess of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) when it comes to the management of Ghana’s economy.

According to him, even though Ghana’s economy is in a bad place under an NPP government, history shows that his party are better managers of the economy than the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He likened the NDC to low-grade universities, which he termed ‘kiosks’ and the NPP to the nation’s A-League universities like the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Ghana.



“… Mr Speaker the fact of the matter is that we are not perfect as a government. But let me tell my brothers, we it comes to the economic management of this country, historically, at present and in the future NDC is like a kiosk (university)… where we have courses for 2 years, 2 weeks, 6 months, you get a certificate.



“We (the NPP) are like KNUST and Legon. You can’t compare them to us. They are on a different page,” he said during a debate on the floor of parliament on the 2024 budget which was recently presented by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The deputy minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso constituency in the Ashanti region, said that the measures proposed by the government in the 2024 Budget and Financial Statement are needed to get the country out of the current economic challenges.



Watch his remarks in the video below:

BAI/OGB