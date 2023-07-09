When it was time to go to court nobody said ‘aduru me so’ – Bawumia jabs Alan

Alan Kyerematen Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a swipe at one of his contenders for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagebearship position, Alan Kyerematen.

At one of his constituency campaign events in the Ashanti Region, Dr Bawumia said that most party leaders were “running away” when they were needed to testify at the 2012 election petition.



He said that he was the only one brave enough to be the key witness for the party in the Supreme Court but the people who were “running away” are now saying it is their turn to lead the NPP.



“We were looking for someone to represent us at the Supreme Court but people were afraid because of the fear of them being disgraced by the court and losing their political careers.



“Most of them were afraid. They were all giving you excuses, some said them don’t have the time, others said they were travelling and the rest said they were out of the country.



“At that time nobody said ‘aduro me su’; nobody said ‘aduru me su’,” Bawumia said.



The vice president said that party came to him to be its witness in court because he was the one who analysed the party’s pink sheets results and he wholeheartedly accepted the challenge.

‘Aduro me su’ is the mantra of the campaign of former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.



It means that it is the turn of Alan to be the presidential candidate of the NPP. Alan and his campaign team argue that he is next in line to lead the party because he stepped aside for the current president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



