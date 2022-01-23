When people talk for good, it’s politicized – Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare is founder of Perez Chapel International

The head pastor of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has bemoaned the seeming trend where virtually everything appears to be politicized in the country even if it appears to be for the greater good.

Speaking to his congregants on Sunday, January 23, 2022, Bishop Agyinasare, while emphasising the need for Ghanaians to pray for the growth and development of the nation, expressed worry about how some Ghanaians politicize words and happenings around whenever people bring them up.



Citing a situation in 2014 where Archbishop Duncan Williams spoke about the depreciation of the Ghana cedi as against the dollar, he said his comments were misinterpreted and the man of God was instead castigated, when in effect, he was merely expressing concern and praying about the situation.



“The only challenge we have in this country is that, when you talk like I’m talking, immediately, it is politicized,” he said.



“…..In 2014, when the cedi was dropping against the dollar, It was 2 cedis, 20 pesewas, to the dollar. Archbishop Duncan Williams prayed and said that the way the cedi was dropping to the dollar, he was arresting it. Come and see, the way he was lambasted and blasted. Today the cedi to the dollar is about 6.5, you and I, don’t you think that we should be concerned? And at that time, Archbishop was concerned because we all live in this country,” he said.

Bishop Agyinasare further urged for all, particularly Christians to take up the responsibility of praying for the nation, to turn around its fortunes for the better.



Quoting 2 Chronicles 7:14 which said “if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land”, he said, there is the need for all to face reality and turn to God.



“Some years ago, you needed millions of cedis to a dollar but when we redenominated our cedi and it became 1 to 1 and so if we did and it had gotten to a point where it was 2.2, there was cause for alarm. Now it’s 6.5. There must be cause for you and I to pray, because what it means is that, it keeps rising. Let’s not get political about this, let’s get realistic about this and realise that as a people, you and I have been given the opportunity by God to pray and change things,” he said.