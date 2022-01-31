When was the last time NPP said they have the men? – NDC’s Beatrice Annan

Beatrice Annan is a member of the NDC Comms team

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Communication Team, Beatrice Annan, has questioned where ‘the men’ that was touted so much by the governing New Patriotic Party are.



Speaking on the Monday, January 31, 2022, edition of Good Morning Ghana, and monitored by GhanaWeb, she explained that her party, the NDC, continues to have great minds because of their developmental framework.



“Why would anybody like me make a decision to belong to any other party than the NDC? I think if you’re a very fine material, you need to belong to a development agent. And for the NDC, development is our goal so. We’re not just a political party with the aim of winning political power to amass wealth. That’s where the distinction lies,” she said.



Touting even more why the NDC is a better option for political choice, Beatrice Annan took a swipe at the NPP, asking where their men are.

She claimed that those men have since vanished and that there are no more examples for the NPP to show to the world, capable of living up to that mantra.



“You’d realize that in order to develop, you’d need to have some insight, mental fortitude, some capacity, and that is why we have some of the finest people. When was the last time you heard any NPP person say we have the men? The men have vanished. As for the women, we don’t even say it."



“Today, they can’t hit their chest and say they have the men. They can’t! if they say they have the men, which examples will they use? They can’t give you examples,” she said.



It will be recalled that in 2016, ahead of the general elections, the current president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said that his party, the NPP, had the men capable of transforming the country.



“We have the men and women in @NPP_GH who will give this country a first-class gov't and return Ghana to the path of progress and prosperity,” his tweet said.



