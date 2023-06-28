‘When you aim at a king, make sure you strike him dead’ – Franklin Cudjoe on Gyakye Quayson's victory

Gyakye Quayson , MP elect for Assin North

Franklin Cudjoe, the founding president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education has expressed his thoughts on the recent victory of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, in the Assin North by-election.

Franklin Cudjoe commented on the treatment Gyakye Quayson received from the state, stating that despite facing criminal charges and having his name expunged from parliamentary records, he has now humiliated the government with his win.



In a tweet dated June 27, 2023, Franklin Cudjoe wrote, "James Gyakye Quayson has humiliated the current and the near future of the NPP. The state was used to maltreat him. Alas, when you aim at a King, make sure you strike him dead. Quayson lives. Good evening."



He highlighted the long held notion that the state had used its power to mistreat Quayson, but the MP-elect managed to overcome those challenges and secure victory. The reference to "aiming at a King" underscores the notion that the government targeted Quayson, but ultimately failed to extinguish his political aspirations.



James Gyakye Quayson, whose name was initially expunged from parliament due to dual citizenship concerns, faced a legal battle and ongoing criminal charges at the High Court. Despite these obstacles, he emerged victorious in the Assin North by-election.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast. His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes. Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.

The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.





